Dundee United wish Ray McKinnon a ‘speedy recovery’ after heart attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have wished former player and manager Ray McKinnon a “speedy recovery” after he suffered a heart attack.

The 51-year-old is in hospital after taking ill last week.

In a tweet, United said: “Everyone connected with Dundee United would like to wish a speedy recovery to our former player and manager Ray McKinnon.

“McKinnon is currently in hospital after a recent illness.

“As a player, the cultured midfielder netted 13 goals in 122 games for Dundee United over two spells at Tannadice.

“He lifted the 2017 Challenge Cup during a 17-month spell in charge of United and has maintained strong links with the club. Get better soon, Ray.”

Everyone connected with Dundee United would like to wish a speedy recovery to our former player and manager Ray McKinnon. McKinnon is currently in hospital after a recent illness. pic.twitter.com/AvGqckZQFE — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 2, 2022

Former club Raith Rovers have also passed on their best wishes to the former Stark’s Park boss.

The club tweeted: “Everyone connected with Raith Rovers would like to wish our former manager, Ray McKinnon, a speedy recovery after suffering a heart attack at the back end of last week.

“We are pleased to hear that Ray is currently recovering in hospital. Best wishes, Ray.”

Everyone connected with Raith Rovers would like to wish our former Manager, Ray McKinnon a speedy recovery after suffering a heart-attack at the back end of last week.

We are pleased to hear that Ray is currently recovering in hospital.

Best wishes, Ray🙌🏻#OnceARover pic.twitter.com/L0tkuau02q — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) May 2, 2022

Falkirk, where McKinnon had a spell in the dugout between 2018 and 2019, have also sent “best wishes” to their former boss.

McKinnon’s most recent spell in management was at Queen’s Park, but he left the Glasgow side last summer.