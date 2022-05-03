Dundee United wish Ray McKinnon a ‘speedy recovery’ after heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United wish Ray McKinnon a ‘speedy recovery’ after heart attack

By Bryan Copland
May 3 2022, 9.25am Updated: May 3 2022, 1.11pm
Former Dundee United star Ray McKinnon is in line for Brechin job.
Dundee United have wished former player and manager Ray McKinnon a “speedy recovery” after he suffered a heart attack.

The 51-year-old is in hospital after taking ill last week.

In a tweet, United said: “Everyone connected with Dundee United would like to wish a speedy recovery to our former player and manager Ray McKinnon.

“McKinnon is currently in hospital after a recent illness.

“As a player, the cultured midfielder netted 13 goals in 122 games for Dundee United over two spells at Tannadice.

“He lifted the 2017 Challenge Cup during a 17-month spell in charge of United and has maintained strong links with the club. Get better soon, Ray.”

Former club Raith Rovers have also passed on their best wishes to the former Stark’s Park boss.

The club tweeted: “Everyone connected with Raith Rovers would like to wish our former manager, Ray McKinnon, a speedy recovery after suffering a heart attack at the back end of last week.

“We are pleased to hear that Ray is currently recovering in hospital. Best wishes, Ray.”

Falkirk, where McKinnon had a spell in the dugout between 2018 and 2019, have also sent “best wishes” to their former boss.

McKinnon’s most recent spell in management was at Queen’s Park, but he left the Glasgow side last summer.

