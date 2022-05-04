Poignant moment retiring Lord Provost Ian Borthwick given send-off by supporter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a moment that highlighted the impact Ian Borthwick has had in his 59 years in Dundee politics.

As the 83-year-old carried out his final interview with The Courier as lord provost, he was approached by a passer-by at City Square.

“The lord provost was a councillor for Downfield when I was a wee laddie in Dundee, he did a lot for the area,” Wullie Coupar – who no longer lives in the city – told us as he posed for a photo with Scotland’s longest-serving elected member.

“That’s the most important aspect of things,” Mr Borthwick summarised, referencing his love for helping people.

The councillor has been enjoying his final day in politics, as he steps down ahead of the council elections on Thursday.

He had previously revealed to The Courier how he was considering calling it a day – but his intention to stand down was only confirmed when his name did not appear on the list of candidates.

“I’d like to say to my constituents over the years that it’s been a privilege serving them,” he said.

“There were many, many good people during that time.

“I get stopped by people who say, ‘you helped my granny with housing’ or something.

“If you forget about your constituents they’ll forget about you and that’s true.”

Biggest achievement in politics

Mr Borthwick was first elected as a Labour representative for the old Dudhope ward – when it was Dundee Town Council – in 1963.

In 1964 this changed to Downfield before becoming Strathmartine.

He later became an independent member after a row with Labour over plans for the Waterfront, before becoming part of a coalition with the SNP in 2017.

Mr Borthwick says his biggest achievement is the number of people he has managed to lend a hand to.

He said: “The most important work of a councillor, as far as I was concerned, was assisting the people that needed help.

“Housing was the main problem at the time when I was first elected and certainly we overhauled that over time.

“One of the main challenges that I think has to be addressed much more is drugs and the effects they are having on individuals and communities.

“This is what happens if you’ve been around for any length of time: one challenge diminishes and then another one arises. But I think Dundee has come on a great deal.

“It has been a privilege and I have no regrets.”

‘This is a fine Dundonian’

Paying tribute to Mr Borthwick, Mr Coupar described him as a “councillor of the people”.

“I was delighted when he got the lord provost’s chain,” he said.

“I’m a Fintry boy born and bred but left Dundee in 1969 and I’ve haven’t lived here since.

“Sadly my last family tie with Dundee, my uncle, died in Ninewells on Friday which is why I’m in town – but I just spotted Mr Borthwick and thought, ‘this is a fine Dundonian’.”

Mr Borthwick’s final term has been spent with the SNP, after he struck a deal to join them in administration in 2017 – giving them a majority.

But he denies the chance to become lord provost was used as a sweetener in the deal.

He says the outgoing administration has “done as well as any other forward-looking” group to have been in power.

“I served in Labour administrations for many years as well as a police convener, social work convener and a whole range of things – I was also a magistrate for 18 years,” he said.

“I would say every administration has good times and not so good times, and that applies to everybody.

“What I’ve always tried to encourage is that there has to be more co-operation between groups and understanding of the problems.

“We’re better together.”

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick’s secret to longevity

Mr Borthwick says avoiding drinking and smoking has helped him keep going for the best part of six decades – along with a walk to work each day.

But he says the greatest support came from his wife Linda, who died in January 2021.

“It was very sudden,” he said.

“Before she died, we said that I was going to retire and we would go on a cruise and travel together – but that never came as she died a week later.

“That’s the way it goes, so I reconcile myself with that.”

And even though he has spent a lifetime serving others, Mr Borthwick plans to continue giving back to the community in the spare time he will have.

He added: “Because of my change in family circumstance, I’ll have to get something to do – not a paid job, but I’ve worked with many trusts over the years and I’ve enjoyed them, and that’s the sort of work I’d like to do if I’ve got something to contribute.”