Firefighters called to blaze at Camperdown Park

Firefighters have been called to Camperdown Park in Dundee following reports of a blaze.

One appliance from the McAlpine Road station was sent to the beauty spot just before 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

The crew are still in attendance.

It is not yet known if the fire was started maliciously.

Fire service statement

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The first call was placed at 9.28pm.

“One appliance from McAlpine Road was sent to the scene and is currently in attendance.”

Police have also been contacted for comment.