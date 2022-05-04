Firefighters called to blaze at Camperdown Park By Matteo Bell May 4 2022, 9.53pm Updated: May 4 2022, 10.07pm Camperdown Park [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have been called to Camperdown Park in Dundee following reports of a blaze. One appliance from the McAlpine Road station was sent to the beauty spot just before 9.30pm on Wednesday night. The crew are still in attendance. It is not yet known if the fire was started maliciously. Fire service statement A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The first call was placed at 9.28pm. “One appliance from McAlpine Road was sent to the scene and is currently in attendance.” Police have also been contacted for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street When the TDI Batteries blaze turned the sky above Dundee black Fire crews called to Perth recycling plant as local residents complain of ‘strong burning plastic smell’ Lundin Links Hotel: Fire crews called to blaze at derelict Fife venue