EXCLUSIVE: The View ‘recording new album’ as Dundee band return to studio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee rockers The View have returned to the studio to reportedly work on a new album for the first time in seven years.

The band – who shot to fame when their debut album, Hats Off to the Buskers, hit number one in 2007 – have been on a hiatus since 2017.

Their last release was 2015 record Ropewalk.

But members of the group have now been pictured in a Spanish recording studio together, with a producer confirming they are working on new music.

The View ‘record phenomenal new album’

Asked about a reunion for the band, manager Alan McGee told The Courier: “All will be revealed soon,” but would not elaborate.

In a post on Instagram, producer Martin ‘Youth’ Glover – who has worked with artists like Wet Wet Wet and Guns N’ Roses – shared photos of the band and wrote: “Last day of recording The View [sic].

“Phenomenal album and diamond cats to be around.

“It’s been a hard ascent, especially on the back of a gruelling tour but music that’s this emotionally powerful is always a thrill and a privilege to record.

“Those that know, know that they are one of the best bands ever.”

He said it was “amazing to reconnect… and see how far they have come”, having previously worked with the foursome on third album Bread and Circuses.

Glover added: “This album is incredible!

“It’s not been officially announced so I haven’t been posting much but couldn’t contain my excitement on this last day.”

McGee responded to the post, simply saying: “What a record.”

Fans buzzing with anticipation

And James Endeacott – who was responsible for signing The Strokes and The Libertines – replied: “The View are on fire – one of the best bands I ever signed.”

The news has sparked excitement among fans.

One wrote: “Amazing! Can’t wait to hear it.”

Another posted: “Beyond excited to hear this album and see The View back doing what they do best… being the best band in the world… genuinely emotional with anticipation.”

One fan added: “What a buzz to know these lads are making a comeback, [had] countless times bouncing about in the moshpit to their gigs.”

Members of the band have pursued other projects in recent years, with frontman Kyle Falconer releasing two solo albums.

A Courier article last week told the story of The View’s sold-out Caird Hall gig 15 years ago.

In response, Falconer tweeted, saying: “Miss that band man! Maybe one day!”

Miss that band man! Maybe one day! — Kyle Falconer (@KyleFrancisFalc) May 4, 2022

That response has also fuelled speculation that The View could be set for a comeback.

One fan replied to the post: “Don’t do this to me again mate.

“I’ve seen The View 19 times live, surely you can make it 20 for me.”

Another said: “I hope you mean it pal.”

No details have been confirmed on a potential release date for the new record.