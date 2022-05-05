EXCLUSIVE: The View ‘recording new album’ as Dundee band return to studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: The View ‘recording new album’ as Dundee band return to studio

By Katy Scott
May 5 2022, 1.09pm Updated: May 5 2022, 2.01pm
The View - Pete Reilly, Kieren Webster, Steven Morrison and Kyle Falconer - pictured in their early days.

Dundee rockers The View have returned to the studio to reportedly work on a new album for the first time in seven years.

The band – who shot to fame when their debut album, Hats Off to the Buskers, hit number one in 2007 – have been on a hiatus since 2017.

Their last release was 2015 record Ropewalk.

But members of the group have now been pictured in a Spanish recording studio together, with a producer confirming they are working on new music.

The View ‘record phenomenal new album’

Asked about a reunion for the band, manager Alan McGee told The Courier: “All will be revealed soon,” but would not elaborate.

In a post on Instagram, producer Martin ‘Youth’ Glover – who has worked with artists like Wet Wet Wet and Guns N’ Roses – shared photos of the band and wrote: “Last day of recording The View [sic].

“Phenomenal album and diamond cats to be around.

“It’s been a hard ascent, especially on the back of a gruelling tour but music that’s this emotionally powerful is always a thrill and a privilege to record.

“Those that know, know that they are one of the best bands ever.”

He said it was “amazing to reconnect… and see how far they have come”, having previously worked with the foursome on third album Bread and Circuses.

Glover added: “This album is incredible!

“It’s not been officially announced so I haven’t been posting much but couldn’t contain my excitement on this last day.”

McGee responded to the post, simply saying: “What a record.”

Fans buzzing with anticipation

And James Endeacott – who was responsible for signing The Strokes and The Libertines – replied: “The View are on fire – one of the best bands I ever signed.”

The news has sparked excitement among fans.

One wrote: “Amazing! Can’t wait to hear it.”

Another posted: “Beyond excited to hear this album and see The View back doing what they do best… being the best band in the world… genuinely emotional with anticipation.”

One fan added: “What a buzz to know these lads are making a comeback, [had] countless times bouncing about in the moshpit to their gigs.”

Falconer has been a solo artist in recent years.

Members of the band have pursued other projects in recent years, with frontman Kyle Falconer releasing two solo albums.

A Courier article last week told the story of The View’s sold-out Caird Hall gig 15 years ago.

In response, Falconer tweeted, saying: “Miss that band man! Maybe one day!”

That response has also fuelled speculation that The View could be set for a comeback.

One fan replied to the post: “Don’t do this to me again mate.

“I’ve seen The View 19 times live, surely you can make it 20 for me.”

Another said: “I hope you mean it pal.”

No details have been confirmed on a potential release date for the new record.

Were you there when The View were on fire at Dundee’s Caird Hall in 2007?

