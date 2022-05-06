Low water levels warning for Tayside continue as dry weather set to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Low water levels warning for Tayside continue as dry weather set to stay

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 6 2022, 12.18pm
Water levels are low.
Water levels are low.

Businesses in Tayside are being asked to use water sparingly as dry spells continue.

An early warning for water scarcity in parts of Tayside and Aberdeenshire is being issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The latest water situation report published shows dry weather continues to affect river flows and groundwater levels.

Dry spells cause water shortage

This is the second time that a warning has been issued over low water levels following dry spells across Scotland in March.

The southern half of the country had already reached early warning stage at the end of April.

Businesses are being asked to consider how they can use water more efficiently as well as being alert to leaks.

Sepa has put out a warning to businesses.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy for Sepa, said: “Although Scotland is generally considered a wet country, we are seeing how it could become vulnerable to periods of dry weather.

“Climate change projections indicate a decrease in summer rainfall and many areas could face pressures on water resources, even if they have not experienced this before.

Businesses have their part to play

“Businesses have a part to play to reduce the pressure. They should plan, monitor and record their water use and ensure they are operating at maximum efficiency by avoiding any unnecessary leakage.”

More advice is available on Sepa’s website.

Weekend weather forecast

More dry weather is forecast for Tayside and Fife in the coming days.

The Met Office says any rain on Friday morning will clear by the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will see if cloudy but dry in all parts of Tayside and Fife with brighter spells later in the day.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday predicts it will be mostly breezy and dry with patchy rain spreading east with sunshine and a few showers on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier