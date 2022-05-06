Low water levels warning for Tayside continue as dry weather set to stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses in Tayside are being asked to use water sparingly as dry spells continue.

An early warning for water scarcity in parts of Tayside and Aberdeenshire is being issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The latest water situation report published shows dry weather continues to affect river flows and groundwater levels.

Dry spells cause water shortage

This is the second time that a warning has been issued over low water levels following dry spells across Scotland in March.

The southern half of the country had already reached early warning stage at the end of April.

Businesses are being asked to consider how they can use water more efficiently as well as being alert to leaks.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy for Sepa, said: “Although Scotland is generally considered a wet country, we are seeing how it could become vulnerable to periods of dry weather.

“Climate change projections indicate a decrease in summer rainfall and many areas could face pressures on water resources, even if they have not experienced this before.

Businesses have their part to play

“Businesses have a part to play to reduce the pressure. They should plan, monitor and record their water use and ensure they are operating at maximum efficiency by avoiding any unnecessary leakage.”

More advice is available on Sepa’s website.

Weekend weather forecast

More dry weather is forecast for Tayside and Fife in the coming days.

The Met Office says any rain on Friday morning will clear by the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will see if cloudy but dry in all parts of Tayside and Fife with brighter spells later in the day.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday predicts it will be mostly breezy and dry with patchy rain spreading east with sunshine and a few showers on Tuesday.