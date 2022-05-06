Three torched cars in Dundee field spark fire-raising investigation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three cars torched in a Dundee field have sparked an investigation into wilful fire-raising.

Police are investigating after the cars were discovered in the Whitfield area.

Firefighters were initially called to a report of one car ablaze last Friday night but on arrival at Berwick Drive found another two had also been torched.

The fire had spread to nearby bushes but was extinguished using buckets and backpack sprayers.

Investigation launched

The fires are being treated as deliberate and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 9.25pm on Friday April 29, police received a report of a car on fire on Berwick Drive in Dundee.

“Officers and emergency services attended and a further two vandalised vehicles were found at the scene.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0774 of April 29, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

One appliance sent to scene

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received reports of a car on fire at 9.21pm on Friday April 29.

“We attended with one appliance from our Balmossie station.

“Buckets of water and backpack sprayers were used to extinguish the fire.

“A stop call was put in at 9.50pm.”