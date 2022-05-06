Three torched cars in Dundee field spark fire-raising investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Three torched cars in Dundee field spark fire-raising investigation

By Matteo Bell
May 6 2022, 8.50pm Updated: May 6 2022, 8.51pm
The cars were left in a field near Berwick Drive
Three cars torched in a Dundee field have sparked an investigation into wilful fire-raising.

Police are investigating after the cars were discovered in the Whitfield area.

Firefighters were initially called to a report of one car ablaze last Friday night but on arrival at Berwick Drive found another two had also been torched.

The fire had spread to nearby bushes but was extinguished using buckets and backpack sprayers.

Investigation launched

The fires are being treated as deliberate and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 9.25pm on Friday April 29, police received a report of a car on fire on Berwick Drive in Dundee.

“Officers and emergency services attended and a further two vandalised vehicles were found at the scene.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0774 of April 29, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

One appliance sent to scene

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received reports of a car on fire at 9.21pm on Friday April 29.

“We attended with one appliance from our Balmossie station.

“Buckets of water and backpack sprayers were used to extinguish the fire.

“A stop call was put in at 9.50pm.”

