First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Dundee to congratulate victorious SNP councillors

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid a flying visit to Dundee on Saturday to congratulate the city’s victorious SNP councillors.

A spokesman for the party said that following the overwhelming victory for the SNP in Dundee in the local authority elections Ms Sturgeon was joining councillors and activists outside the V &A as they celebrated their success.

Ms Sturgeon took time to pose for a photoshoot with councillors and chat to them about their success.

“What happens in Dundee matters in Scotland”

The SNP took majority control of Dundee City Council by taking 15 of the 29 seats, one more than in the last election, to give them overall control and form an administration.

The council had been run by an SNP/Independent administration.

Ms Sturgeon posed for pictures with jubilant re-instated council leader John Alexander and his councillors, as well as with party activists.

A small crowd gathered to watch with members of the public keen to take selfies with the First Minister and the councillors.

Mr Alexander said: “The First Minister’s visit highlights the important relationship between our local and national politicians.

“What we do here in Dundee matters to Scotland. We have shown how passionate leadership locally can also influence national decision making and I’m proud that we can continue to play an important role locally and nationally.”

He added: “It is quite something for a party that has been in power for more than a decade to see it’s vote increase and to become a majority council.

“It demonstrates, quite clearly, that Dundonians are looking for an ambitious vision, a clear set of policies and a direction which showed how politicians would deliver for Dundee.

“Our increased vote is an incredible feat and we will repay the city with enthusiasm, vision and delivery.

“We have three excellent new councillors and we are looking forward to our new SNP team getting to work.”

Resounding victory

Meantime the First Minister said her party had secured a “resounding victory.”

Ms Sturgeon said; “The SNP is Scotland’s dominant political force.

”“The results are absolutely incredible for the SNP. We won the election overwhelmingly. More than that, we’ve increased our share of the vote, we’ve increased the number of councillors that we have returned, we’re the largest party in more councils today than we were yesterday.”

One local eyewitness outside the V & A said: “It says a lot that Nicola Sturgeon came to Dundee to speak with the councillors and the public.

“She took time to chat to people and pose for pictures and selfies.

“Quite a crowd gathered keen to see what was going on. It all seemed to me in good humour and light-hearted.”

Her comments came after the SNP returned the highest number of councillors in Thursday’s election, with its tally increased by 22 to 453.