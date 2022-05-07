First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Dundee to congratulate victorious SNP councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Dundee to congratulate victorious SNP councillors

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 7 2022, 2.22pm Updated: May 7 2022, 3.22pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Dundee's newly elected councillors outside the V & A in Dundee. Pic Mhairi Edwards
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Dundee's newly elected councillors outside the V & A in Dundee. Pic Mhairi Edwards

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid a flying visit to Dundee on Saturday to congratulate the city’s victorious SNP councillors.

A spokesman for the party said that following the overwhelming victory for the SNP in Dundee in  the local authority elections Ms Sturgeon was joining councillors and activists outside the V &A as they celebrated their success.

Nicola Sturgeon with re-instated council leader John Alexander and other councillors

Ms Sturgeon took time to pose for a photoshoot with councillors and chat to them about their success.

“What happens in Dundee matters in Scotland”

The SNP took majority control of Dundee City Council by taking 15 of the 29 seats, one more than in the last election,  to give them overall control and form an administration.

The council had been run by an SNP/Independent administration.

Ms Sturgeon posed for pictures with jubilant  re-instated council leader John Alexander and his councillors, as well as with party activists.

A small crowd gathered to watch with members of the public keen to take selfies with the First Minister and the councillors.

Nicola Sturgeon with John Alexander and his son Jack at the V&A.

Mr Alexander said: “The First Minister’s visit  highlights the important relationship between our local and national politicians.

“What we do here in Dundee matters to Scotland. We have shown how passionate leadership locally can also influence national decision making and I’m proud that we can continue to play an important role locally and nationally.”

He added: “It is quite something for a party that has been in power for more than a decade to see it’s vote increase and to become a majority council.

Nicola Sturgeon in Dundee

“It demonstrates, quite clearly, that Dundonians are looking for an ambitious vision, a clear set of policies and a direction which showed how politicians would deliver for Dundee.

“Our increased vote is an incredible feat and we will repay the city with enthusiasm, vision and delivery.

“We have three excellent new councillors and  we are looking forward to our new SNP team getting to work.”

Resounding victory

Meantime the First Minister said her party had secured a “resounding victory.”

Ms Sturgeon said; “The SNP is Scotland’s dominant political force.

”“The results are absolutely incredible for the SNP. We won the election overwhelmingly.  More than that, we’ve increased our share of the vote, we’ve increased the number of councillors that we have returned, we’re the largest party in more councils today than we were yesterday.”

Nicola Sturgeon posing for selfies in Dundee. Pic Mhairi Edwards

One local eyewitness outside the V & A said: “It says a lot that Nicola Sturgeon came to Dundee to speak with the councillors and the public.

“She took time to chat to people and pose for pictures and selfies.

“Quite a crowd gathered keen to see what was going on. It all seemed to me in good humour and light-hearted.”

Her comments came after the SNP returned the highest number of councillors in Thursday’s election, with its tally increased by 22 to 453.

Tories punished over partygate as SNP surges to victory in final election tally

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier