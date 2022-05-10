Average Dundee rent prices now level with Aberdeen after dramatic rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average Dundee rent prices now level with Aberdeen after dramatic rise

By Jake Keith
May 10 2022, 11.43am Updated: May 10 2022, 2.16pm
The average cost of renting a home in Dundee is rising quickly.


The average cost to rent a home in Dundee is now nearly level with Aberdeen in a dramatic change that has shocked property experts.

The average figure to rent a property in the city is now £722, an all-time high, according to Citylets.

Up the A90 in the Granite City, meanwhile, price rises have slowed with average monthly rates now at £723.

Aberdeen has, for many years, been more expensive than its Tayside neighbour thanks to the offshore oil and gas industry – but a slump in that sector has reduced demand.

What are the average costs in Dundee?

The average cost of renting a home in Dundee is:

  • One bed – £458 (up 4.6% since last year)
  • Two bed – £706 (up 15.5% since last year)
  • Three bed – £941 (up 1.8% since last year)

Thomas Ashdown, managing director at Citylets, said: “There was a time when it would have been unthinkable to talk about the possibility of Dundee’s rents being higher than those in Aberdeen, but it is now very close.

Thomas Ashdown from Citylets.

Dundee has been on the rise quarter after quarter while Aberdeen has been in the doldrums.”

Just four years ago, renting a property in Dundee would cost on average £552.

Figures for the first three months of 2022 reveal the average monthly rent in Dundee rose year-on-year by 12.5%.

The average time to let (TTL) – the period a ‘for rent’ sign is displayed at the property – remains at a historic low of 16 days, in comparison to the Scottish average of 18-25 days.

Union Street in Aberdeen, where price rises have slowed.

One and two-bedroom properties have been quickest to rent out in the DD1 postcode, which entails most of the city centre, Dundee University, City Quay and Riverside Drive.

TTLs have averaged only four days for one beds and 13 days for two beds.

However, the DD1 postcode is at the top of the market, with rents of £472 for a one-bedroom property and £838 for a two-bedroom property.

Tenants ‘may be less keen to move’

Eilidh Finlayson, of Dundee residential property management company Finlayson Gore, says rents were at “very robust levels” at the start of the year – but believes tenants will be less keen to move due to the cost of living.

He added: “City living is back. During the pandemic, growth slowed in cities and accelerated in surrounding areas.

“Now people are back to office working, at least at some level, and seem confident there won’t be any more full lockdowns.

More flats are being built in the popular City Quay area.

“The appeal of the city lights appears to have endured some extreme disruption, it would seem.”

It comes as data from flat-share site SpareRoom reveals Dundee has seen the biggest increase in rental demand of any Scottish city or town since the beginning of the pandemic.

Inquiries on the site in the first three months of the year has more than doubled, compared to the same period in 2020.

House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

