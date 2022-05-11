‘We don’t want McGhee’: Dundee fans react as side relegated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘We don’t want McGhee’: Dundee fans react as side relegated

By James Simpson
May 11 2022, 10.18pm Updated: May 11 2022, 10.49pm
Dundee fans are unhappy at Mark McGhee's appointment.
Dundee fans have been reacting after their side’s relegation from the Premiership was confirmed.

The fate of the Dens Park side was sealed after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

The Dark Blues had kept their hopes of survival alive on Tuesday by beating Hibs 3-1.

But they needed Saints to lose to take it to the final day.

Season ticket-holder Daniel Smith, 37, says a “failure” to upgrade the squad and the “horrific” appointment of Mark McGhee are to blame.

He said: “It seems a bit of a rinse and repeat from our last relegation with nothing learned from the first time around.

“Our failure to upgrade in the summer and in the January window cost us dearly this season.

Mark McGhee.

“When the January window closed, we only had two first-team strikers.

“Another horrific managerial appointment certainly didn’t help things, with McGhee now our worst-ever gaffer.

“He takes over from Jim McIntyre, another baffling appointment.”

‘We need a manager to believe in’

Others have taken to social media to express their views with several calling for McGhee to go.

@RoboDFC tweeted: “Appointing McGhee confirmed it unfortunately.”

@KieranBaker1912 wrote: “Fully deserved just not good enough.”

@JamieStewart87 posted: “McGhee and Rusk out ASAP should be part of the work behind the scenes.

“This is has been a desperately disappointing season and the worst thing is that fans now feel numb to it.

“Let’s hope we can turn things around with a new manager next season.”

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Robert Reid wrote: “Hopefully we do a proper clear out and rebuild to get us back up at first time of asking.

“Do not offer McGhee a contract.”

Dave Stewart said: “It’s a sad night for the city of Dundee, hopefully back up at the first time of asking.”

Others want to see change at the top of the club.

@Stevendfc added: “Shambles from top to bottom.”

Dundee relegated: What now for Championship-bound Dark Blues?

