‘We don’t want McGhee’: Dundee fans react as side relegated

Dundee fans have been reacting after their side’s relegation from the Premiership was confirmed.

The fate of the Dens Park side was sealed after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

The Dark Blues had kept their hopes of survival alive on Tuesday by beating Hibs 3-1.

But they needed Saints to lose to take it to the final day.

Unfortunately, tonight’s result at McDiarmid Park has confirmed that the club has been relegated from the Scottish Premiership #thedee https://t.co/9u1M4k0I3W — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 11, 2022

Season ticket-holder Daniel Smith, 37, says a “failure” to upgrade the squad and the “horrific” appointment of Mark McGhee are to blame.

He said: “It seems a bit of a rinse and repeat from our last relegation with nothing learned from the first time around.

“Our failure to upgrade in the summer and in the January window cost us dearly this season.

“When the January window closed, we only had two first-team strikers.

“Another horrific managerial appointment certainly didn’t help things, with McGhee now our worst-ever gaffer.

“He takes over from Jim McIntyre, another baffling appointment.”

‘We need a manager to believe in’

Others have taken to social media to express their views with several calling for McGhee to go.

@RoboDFC tweeted: “Appointing McGhee confirmed it unfortunately.”

@DundeeFC have to listen to the fans for once …we don’t want McGhee we want a manager we want and believe in, too many times we have not been listened to in recent years , the Americans must realise there is no club without the fans ….#thedee — murray (@murraydundee) May 11, 2022

@KieranBaker1912 wrote: “Fully deserved just not good enough.”

@JamieStewart87 posted: “McGhee and Rusk out ASAP should be part of the work behind the scenes.

“This is has been a desperately disappointing season and the worst thing is that fans now feel numb to it.

“Let’s hope we can turn things around with a new manager next season.”

Next managerial appointment is critical. Experience and knowledge of how to get straight back up is a must. No untried inexperienced guys or doing favours to mates. Season ticket sales and a whole lot of goodwill depend on it. Get ourselves sorted out and straight back up 💙 — Graham Smith (@smithy1893) May 11, 2022

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Robert Reid wrote: “Hopefully we do a proper clear out and rebuild to get us back up at first time of asking.

“Do not offer McGhee a contract.”

Dave Stewart said: “It’s a sad night for the city of Dundee, hopefully back up at the first time of asking.”

Others want to see change at the top of the club.

Never expected anything else of this season with the decision making at the top. If nothing changes and John Nelms continues to call the shots expect nothing better — Grs68 (@grs68) May 11, 2022

@Stevendfc added: “Shambles from top to bottom.”