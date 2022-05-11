Concern for confused woman seen in Dundee field ‘looking for son’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they have concerns for a woman seen in a Dundee field who told a passer-by she was “looking for her son”.

The woman, who officers say is around 40 years of age, was seen in fields behind Sidlaw Court near Strathmartine Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

A member of public who saw the woman and approached her said she appeared confused and said she was hunting for her boy.

Searches have been carried out in the area but Police Scotland says there have been no further sightings of the woman.

She is described as white with long hair. She was wearing jogging bottoms and a purple coat and carrying a shopping bag.

Public appeal to trace ‘confused’ woman

Sergeant Kate Forbes from Longhaugh police station said: “The member of the public saw the lady in the fields and when she spoke to her she appeared to be confused and said was looking for her son.

“Officers have carried out a search of the area and there have been no further sightings of her and no further reports made. We are just keen to make sure she is safe and well.

“If you have any information as to who she is, or recognise the description, or indeed have any information that may assist our enquiry, then please call police at Longhaugh police station via 101 quoting reference number 0566 of May 11.”