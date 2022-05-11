Concern for confused woman seen in Dundee field ‘looking for son’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concern for confused woman seen in Dundee field ‘looking for son’

By Alasdair Clark
May 11 2022, 1.30pm Updated: May 11 2022, 2.40pm
The woman was seen in fields behind Sidlaw Court in Dundee
The woman was seen in fields behind Sidlaw Court in Dundee. Image: Google.

Police say they have concerns for a woman seen in a Dundee field who told a passer-by she was “looking for her son”.

The woman, who officers say is around 40 years of age, was seen in fields behind Sidlaw Court near Strathmartine Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

A member of public who saw the woman and approached her said she appeared confused and said she was hunting for her boy.

Searches have been carried out in the area but Police Scotland says there have been no further sightings of the woman.

She is described as white with long hair. She was wearing jogging bottoms and a purple coat and carrying a shopping bag.

Public appeal to trace ‘confused’ woman

Sergeant Kate Forbes from Longhaugh police station said: “The member of the public saw the lady in the fields and when she spoke to her she appeared to be confused and said was looking for her son.

“Officers have carried out a search of the area and there have been no further sightings of her and no further reports made. We are just keen to make sure she is safe and well.

“If you have any information as to who she is, or recognise the description, or indeed have any information that may assist our enquiry, then please call police at Longhaugh police station via 101 quoting reference number 0566 of May 11.”

Dundee flats sealed off as police probe attack on man, 51

