VIDEO: Water pours into Dundee flats as firefighters called to help residents

This is the moment water poured through the ceiling of a Dundee flat as several homes were hit with a flood on Wednesday.

Residents on Dens Road were forced to call in firefighters after the leak was discovered just after 3.30pm.

One told The Courier how water was running like a “waterfall” through her ceiling.

Fire crews had to force entry to one of the flats as a clean-up operation got under way.

Police were also called to assist firefighters.

The cause of the flood is not yet known.

Delphine Okoye, who lives in the block, was forced to cancel a shift at work and described the situation as a “nightmare”.

The care assistant said: “I called my landlord and they contacted the emergency services.

“It was like a waterfall in my bathroom and the water was also pouring from the light fitting in the hallway.

‘It’s a nightmare’

“I’ve called my boss as I have to wait on electricians while I try to dry the place out.

“Thankfully the bathroom is tiled but I’ll have to air the flat to get the carpet dried out.

“The extent of the long-term damage is unclear but my worry is the carpet is going to smell.

“It’s a nightmare that this has happened.”

Residents left without power

Fellow resident Cristiana Albisoru had just returned from shopping when she saw the emergency services on Dens Road.

The 28-year-old said: “My immediate thought was ‘what’s going on here?’ when I saw the fire service.

“I came up the stairs and saw the water dripping into my home.

“Like the woman above it’s my bathroom and hallway that have been damaged.

“We are also without power. I’ve been using mops and buckets to try and dry the place out.

“When I first came in I would say the water was about two fingers deep as it was pouring down.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew from Macalpine Road had been called in to help.

He said: “We received a call at 3.46pm of reports of water egress from a property.

“One appliance from Macalpine fire station attended the scene and crews used squeegees and mops to assist at the scene.”