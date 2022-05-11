VIDEO: Water pours into Dundee flats as firefighters called to help residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Water pours into Dundee flats as firefighters called to help residents

By James Simpson
May 11 2022, 8.26pm Updated: May 11 2022, 11.29pm

This is the moment water poured through the ceiling of a Dundee flat as several homes were hit with a flood on Wednesday.

Residents on Dens Road were forced to call in firefighters after the leak was discovered just after 3.30pm.

One told The Courier how water was running like a “waterfall” through her ceiling.

Fire crews had to force entry to one of the flats as a clean-up operation got under way.

Police were also called to assist firefighters.

A police van on Dens Road following the flood.

The cause of the flood is not yet known.

Delphine Okoye, who lives in the block, was forced to cancel a shift at work and described the situation as a “nightmare”.

The care assistant said: “I called my landlord and they contacted the emergency services.

“It was like a waterfall in my bathroom and the water was also pouring from the light fitting in the hallway.

‘It’s a nightmare’

“I’ve called my boss as I have to wait on electricians while I try to dry the place out.

“Thankfully the bathroom is tiled but I’ll have to air the flat to get the carpet dried out.

“The extent of the long-term damage is unclear but my worry is the carpet is going to smell.

“It’s a nightmare that this has happened.”

Residents left without power

Fellow resident Cristiana Albisoru had just returned from shopping when she saw the emergency services on Dens Road.

The 28-year-old said: “My immediate thought was ‘what’s going on here?’ when I saw the fire service.

“I came up the stairs and saw the water dripping into my home.

“Like the woman above it’s my bathroom and hallway that have been damaged.

“We are also without power. I’ve been using mops and buckets to try and dry the place out.

The water poured through the ceiling into one of the flats.

“When I first came in I would say the water was about two fingers deep as it was pouring down.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew from Macalpine Road had been called in to help.

He said: “We received a call at 3.46pm of reports of water egress from a property.

“One appliance from Macalpine fire station attended the scene and crews used squeegees and mops to assist at the scene.”

