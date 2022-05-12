Bertie Mooney’s: Dundee pub plans beer garden styled on Glasgow’s Ashton Lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bertie Mooney’s: Dundee pub plans beer garden styled on Glasgow’s Ashton Lane

By Jake Keith
May 12 2022, 1.17pm Updated: May 12 2022, 1.57pm
The lane at the back of Bertie Mooney's and how the new beer garden could look.
A Dundee city centre pub boss is planning to create a beer garden styled on Glasgow’s trendy Ashton Lane.

Bertie Mooney’s pub on Commercial Street – formerly Nicholl’s – was revamped and rebranded earlier this year and features Tayside’s only Tennent’s tank lager.

Owner Jimmy Marr now wants to open up an option for al fresco drinking and dining.

The alleyway space at the rear could be turned into seating for about 40 people, if a licence and building warrant are approved.

The planning application has already been given the green light.

Jimmy Marr with a pint of Tennent's tank lager.
The area is currently used as a bin store while the alleyway is used as a shortcut from Murraygate to Commercial Street.

Mr Marr said: “The lighting will be similar to what we have at The Caird on Nethergate.

“It gives it a bit of an Ashton Lane vibe and it’s a wee sun trap, so will be a really nice spot for people to relax in.

“It’s great that there are options for people to sit outside now in Dundee.

Ashton Lane in Glasgow
Ashton Lane in Glasgow is a popular eating and dining area.

“We couldn’t put anything out the front because the pavement is too narrow but this space will work well.

“We were so pleased to get the copper tanks for Tennent’s and we are the only bar in the city that has these.

“This next investment will only add to what the pub can offer.”

It is hoped the new area could be open for the summer.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour

Conscious of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, Mr Marr says he will be taking extra measures to protect the area.

He said: “The issues in the centre, such as vandalism and graffiti, are a concern.

“But we will be making sure the area cannot be accessed when it is closed and we will install extra security including cameras.

“We plan to have the alleyway cleaned up as well.”

