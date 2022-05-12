Bertie Mooney’s: Dundee pub plans beer garden styled on Glasgow’s Ashton Lane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee city centre pub boss is planning to create a beer garden styled on Glasgow’s trendy Ashton Lane.

Bertie Mooney’s pub on Commercial Street – formerly Nicholl’s – was revamped and rebranded earlier this year and features Tayside’s only Tennent’s tank lager.

Owner Jimmy Marr now wants to open up an option for al fresco drinking and dining.

The alleyway space at the rear could be turned into seating for about 40 people, if a licence and building warrant are approved.

The planning application has already been given the green light.

The area is currently used as a bin store while the alleyway is used as a shortcut from Murraygate to Commercial Street.

Mr Marr said: “The lighting will be similar to what we have at The Caird on Nethergate.

“It gives it a bit of an Ashton Lane vibe and it’s a wee sun trap, so will be a really nice spot for people to relax in.

“It’s great that there are options for people to sit outside now in Dundee.

“We couldn’t put anything out the front because the pavement is too narrow but this space will work well.

“We were so pleased to get the copper tanks for Tennent’s and we are the only bar in the city that has these.

“This next investment will only add to what the pub can offer.”

It is hoped the new area could be open for the summer.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour

Conscious of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, Mr Marr says he will be taking extra measures to protect the area.

He said: “The issues in the centre, such as vandalism and graffiti, are a concern.

“But we will be making sure the area cannot be accessed when it is closed and we will install extra security including cameras.

“We plan to have the alleyway cleaned up as well.”