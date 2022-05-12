Residents ‘terrified’ after car torched on Dundee street By James Simpson May 12 2022, 6.54pm Updated: May 12 2022, 7.58pm The car was set on fire on St Kilda Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Girl, 6, taken to hospital after being hit by van on busy Dundee road VIDEO: Water pours into Dundee flats as firefighters called to help residents How to get to Tannadice for Dundee United v Celtic as police confirm street closures Dundee flats sealed off as police probe attack on man, 51