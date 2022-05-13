How Dundee Honda owners can get free help to stop catalytic converter thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Honda owners are being offered free help in a bid to drive down the number of catalytic converter thefts in Dundee.

Police Scotland has launched a new partnership scheme with West End Honda garage in Broughty Ferry after a rise in thefts from vehicles across Tayside.

Criminals take the catalytic converters and sell them to scrap yards, where they attract a high price due to the precious metals contained within them.

Drivers of cars thought to be vulnerable to thefts will be able to have their converters marked with special tags while having other work carried out.

Staff at West End Honda in Dundee have undergone training with SelectaDNA, which provides forensic crime-prevention marking systems.

James Ewart, managing director of the garage, said: “Our staff have received training from SelectaDNA, which was arranged by the police, and we will offer this service free of charge when someone’s vehicle is an identified risk and is at one of our premises having work carried out.

“We believe the reason for these thefts is likely due to the high scrap value of Honda’s catalytic convertors.”

How does it work?

Stickers with unique ID numbers will be used to tag each catalytic converter with two heat-resistant labels that are impossible to remove in one piece.

According to SelectaDNA, this creates a permanent visible mark on the converter.

The ID number has a free lifetime registration on the secure asset register, which is accessible 24 hours a day and identifies stolen property to police and scrap metal dealers.

PC Steven McKay says officers have noticed the series of crimes and are looking at new ways of deterring criminals.

He said: “There will be no need to contact the Honda premises.

“Staff there will know which vehicles are more of a target and will offer this service to their customers while their vehicle is having other work done.

“While the volume of these crimes has fallen dramatically since last year, the persons responsible will likely be active again the future, so now is a good time to take steps to ensure you don’t become a victim.”