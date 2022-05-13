How Dundee Honda owners can get free help to stop catalytic converter thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

How Dundee Honda owners can get free help to stop catalytic converter thefts

By Alasdair Clark
May 13 2022, 12.25pm Updated: May 13 2022, 12.28pm

Honda owners are being offered free help in a bid to drive down the number of catalytic converter thefts in Dundee.

Police Scotland has launched a new partnership scheme with West End Honda garage in Broughty Ferry after a rise in thefts from vehicles across Tayside.

Criminals take the catalytic converters and sell them to scrap yards, where they attract a high price due to the precious metals contained within them.

Drivers of cars thought to be vulnerable to thefts will be able to have their converters marked with special tags while having other work carried out.

catalytic converter thefts
Fed-up drivers have reported an increase in thefts.

Staff at West End Honda in Dundee have undergone training with SelectaDNA, which provides forensic crime-prevention marking systems.

James Ewart, managing director of the garage, said: “Our staff have received training from SelectaDNA, which was arranged by the police, and we will offer this service free of charge when someone’s vehicle is an identified risk and is at one of our premises having work carried out.

“We believe the reason for these thefts is likely due to the high scrap value of Honda’s catalytic convertors.”

How does it work?

Stickers with unique ID numbers will be used to tag each catalytic converter with two heat-resistant labels that are impossible to remove in one piece.

According to SelectaDNA, this creates a permanent visible mark on the converter.

The ID number has a free lifetime registration on the secure asset register, which is accessible 24 hours a day and identifies stolen property to police and scrap metal dealers.

Dundee Honda staff with catalytic converter theft prevention stickers
Staff at the garage will fit the labels free of charge

PC Steven McKay says officers have noticed the series of crimes and are looking at new ways of deterring criminals.

He said: “There will be no need to contact the Honda premises.

“Staff there will know which vehicles are more of a target and will offer this service to their customers while their vehicle is having other work done.

“While the volume of these crimes has fallen dramatically since last year, the persons responsible will likely be active again the future, so now is a good time to take steps to ensure you don’t become a victim.”

Residents ‘terrified’ after car torched on Dundee street

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]