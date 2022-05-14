Dundee stroke survivor ‘told to carry fridge down four storeys’ by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee stroke survivor ‘told to carry fridge down four storeys’ by council

By Jake Keith
May 14 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 14 2022, 8.35am
Ronald Wright in his Craigie Drive flat.
A disabled Dundee pensioner claims he has been told to carry a broken fridge down four storeys or the council will not collect it.

Ronald Wright says he has asked Dundee City Council repeatedly to collect the fridge from his flat on Craigie Drive in Craigiebank.

But the 70-year-old, who has minor brain damage after a stroke 18 months ago and uses a cane to walk, is incapable of moving the combined fridge/freezer on his own.

Dundee City Council operates a bulky uplift service, meaning locals can request items to be collected for a set fee.

Mr Wright is not able to carry the bulky item down stairs.

But Mr Wright says there appears to be no help for those who cannot move these items to the side of the road for collection.

He said: “18 months ago I had a stroke and suffered a very small amount of brain damage.

“I had surgery and they had to put a stent in to treat a blood clot.

“It means I can’t do many things I used to be able to do and I definitely can’t carry a fridge/freezer down stairs.

All they say is it needs to be done online but I can barely even work the remote for my TV

“I’ve tried to call to explain this but keep getting the same response, that items need to be collected from the ground floor and I should book it online.

“I have been disgusted by how they have treated me. They just have not been very helpful at all.”

The local authority’s website states bulky uplifts can be ordered using the online booking form or through customer services on the phone.

Mr Wright and his broken fridge.

After trying both, Mr Wright decided to travel into the city centre in attempt to speak to someone in person, hoping communication would be easier.

He says he showed staff a letter from his doctor to prove he is not well enough to transport the heavy item.

He said: “I visited the council building on North Lindsay Street but they were no help either.

“I don’t understand how they expect me to get it down the stairs.

‘I feel I’ve been totally disregarded’

“All they say is it needs to be done online but I can barely even work the remote for my TV.

“You would think they would be aware of people like me. Not everyone can use a computer well and there’s no way to explain that I can’t get it down to the ground floor.

“I feel I’ve just been totally disregarded.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We would encourage Mr Wright to contact us directly in order to arrange the necessary special waste collection.”

