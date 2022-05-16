Dundee Covid vaccine centre could be open for another three years under new planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Covid vaccine centre could be open for another three years under new planning bid

By Emma Duncan
May 16 2022, 5.04pm Updated: May 17 2022, 6.11am
The vaccination centre in Dundee's former Zara store.
A Covid vaccine centre in Dundee could stay open for a further three years – according to plans from health chiefs.

NHS Tayside has applied to Dundee City Council for an official change of use of the site on the High Street.

Formerly a Zara store, it has operated as a vaccination centre since last October, following removal of the jab site at the Caird Hall.

The health board says it is not yet known how long the centre will be operational but the planning application has been made in case it is still required in the coming years.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Tayside has applied for planning permission which would enable the vaccination centre to remain in the High Street in Dundee should it be required in the future.

“Discussions are still being held in relation to future accommodation requirements.

“Further guidance in regard to future vaccination programmes would be issued by the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation.”

Why is permission needed now?

Under emergency legislation to tackle the spread of coronavirus, applications to change the use of premises for vaccination centres were granted when the jab was first made available.

This legislation is now being removed, meaning health boards now need to go through a formal application process if they want to keep the vaccine centres open.

NHS Tayside is applying for a temporary change of use at the site, on the corner of High Street and Commercial Street, from retail to vaccination centre for three years.

How far along is the vaccination programme?

Anyone over the age of five is able to get a vaccine against coronavirus.

Most adults have received, or are eligible for, three injections – two doses and one booster.

Only those who are most vulnerable are being invited for more jabs.

Those over the age of 75, or who will turn 75 by June 30, are being invited for another booster, as are those in care homes and those over the age of 12 with a weakened immune system.

Eligible people will be invited by NHS Scotland to make their appointments.

Parents can take their child to one of Dundee’s drop in clinics, set up specifically for those aged five to 11.

Those over the age of 16 who had their second vaccine more than 12 weeks ago can book their booster, while those over 12 who are yet to receive either their first or second can attend a drop in clinic or book an appointment.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is for individual NHS boards to determine how best to allocate their resources to deliver local services.

“We continue to encourage everyone to receive the Covid-19 vaccination doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

