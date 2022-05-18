IN PICTURES: Tayside disability sport championships return with record-breaking field

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A record entry of athletes took the chance to go for gold in Dundee at a major disability sport event.

Almost 250 participants of all ages were at Dundee’s Regional Performance Centre for the return of the Tayside Track and Field Championships.

It is the area’s annual competitive highlight for people with sensory impairment, learning or physical disabilities.

And for some it could be the start of a journey to international glory at events like the Special Olympics.

Lockdown impact

Angus Alive hosted the competition in partnership with Angus Disability Sport, Perth & Kinross Disability Sport, Dundee City Disability Sport and Scottish Disability Sport.

Laura Smith of Angus Alive says time away from the track has heightened the appetite for competition.

“The turnout of more than 240 athletes is the biggest we have ever had,” said Laura.

“The event was getting bigger all the time until the pandemic.

“We last held the championships in 2019 and were ready to go in 2020 when lockdown happened so we’ve missed the past two years.

“It’s the first major Tayside outdoor event since the pandemic.

“So I think the record entry is a combination of the way the event was growing and the enthusiasm for sport after the pandemic.

“We have a couple of primary schools taking part, so our youngest athletes are around nine or 10.

“Then we have secondary schools and clubs.

“It’s a full programme of track and field events and the level of competition is always very high.”

Scottish qualification at stake

Laura added: “This is also a time trial for the national championships.

“Participants here will be selected to represent their branches at the Scottish Disability Sport championships.

“This Tayside regional event flows into the national one which takes place at Grangemouth in June.

“And some athletes that are on the pathway have the opportunity in international events.

“Competing at national and international level is something Tayside has always had a proud record in.

“And we’ve also been very successful, so hopefully that will continue.”

The event in pictures

DCT Media photographer Gareth Jennings captured some of the action at the event.