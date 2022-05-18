IN PICTURES: Tayside disability sport championships return with record-breaking field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

IN PICTURES: Tayside disability sport championships return with record-breaking field

By Graham Brown
May 18 2022, 1.35pm Updated: May 18 2022, 2.48pm
A long jump competitor in the Tayside track and field event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
A long jump competitor in the Tayside track and field event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

A record entry of athletes took the chance to go for gold in Dundee at a major disability sport event.

Almost 250 participants of all ages were at Dundee’s Regional Performance Centre for the return of the Tayside Track and Field Championships.

Javelin throw
A study of concentration in the javelin event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

It is the area’s annual competitive highlight for people with sensory impairment, learning or physical disabilities.

And for some it could be the start of a journey to international glory at events like the Special Olympics.

Disability sport
100 metres heats at the event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Lockdown impact

Angus Alive hosted the competition in partnership with Angus Disability Sport, Perth & Kinross Disability Sport, Dundee City Disability Sport and Scottish Disability Sport.

Laura Smith of Angus Alive says time away from the track has heightened the appetite for competition.

“The turnout of more than 240 athletes is the biggest we have ever had,” said Laura.

Tayside disability sport
A long jump competitor. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“The event was getting bigger all the time until the pandemic.

“We last held the championships in 2019 and were ready to go in 2020 when lockdown happened so we’ve missed the past two years.

“It’s the first major Tayside outdoor event since the pandemic.

“So I think the record entry is a combination of the way the event was growing and the enthusiasm for sport after the pandemic.

Tayside track and field championships
Competitors waiting for their chance to shine in the event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We have a couple of primary schools taking part, so our youngest athletes are around nine or 10.

“Then we have secondary schools and clubs.

“It’s a full programme of track and field events and the level of competition is always very high.”

Scottish qualification at stake

Laura added: “This is also a time trial for the national championships.

“Participants here will be selected to represent their branches at the Scottish Disability Sport championships.

“This Tayside regional event flows into the national one which takes place at Grangemouth in June.

Disability sport
Spectators enjoying the track and field action. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“And some athletes that are on the pathway have the opportunity in international events.

“Competing at national and international level is something Tayside has always had a proud record in.

“And we’ve also been very successful, so hopefully that will continue.”

Regional performance centre
One of the 100m heats. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The event in pictures

DCT Media photographer Gareth Jennings captured some of the action at the event.

Throwing the javelin.
Disability sport
100m action.
Regional performance centre
Girls’ 100m heats.
Tayside disability sport
The start of a 100m heat.
Disability sport
A young competitor in the javelin event.
Disability sport
Celebrating success in the event.
100m
All-out effort in the 100m heats.
Long jump
Long jump action.
Tayside disability sport
Action from the 100m heats.
Tayside disability sport
Going for the tape.
Disability sport
A sprint for the line at Caird Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier