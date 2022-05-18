4 quirky things you can do at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

4 quirky things you can do at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival this weekend

By Alasdair Clark
May 18 2022, 12.51pm Updated: May 18 2022, 2.00pm
Sausages and cider will take centre stage.
Meat and cider lovers in Dundee will be spoiled for choice this weekend when the “world’s biggest sausage festival” arrives in the city.

The quirky knees-up takes place on Friday at Slessor Gardens, with revellers promised the chance to sample some unusually flavoured sausages and craft ciders.

Set-up at the site is under way.

It is the first event to take place at Slessor Gardens this year, with Ibiza Orchestra Live following on Saturday night and a series of concerts planned throughout June and July.

Here are the quirkiest things you can do at the sausage fest.

1. Taste unusual bangers

It goes without saying that the “world’s biggest sausage festival” comes with the chance to sample an array of meaty goods.

Those attending the festival at Slessor Gardens will be able to enjoy some classics like currywurst as well as more unusual flavours.

The menu:

  • Simons Sausage
    Classic German sausage
    Cheesewurst
    Currywurst
    Veganwurst
  • Fat Belly Bob
    Maple and chilli
    Pork and black pudding
    Pork and jalapeno
    Pork and stilton
  • The Sausage and the Glory
    Lincolnshire
    Pork and cider
    Dragon leek, chilli and little ginger
    Pork and black pepper

Organisers say: “There will be a huge variety of delicious sausages, definitely not the standard bangers you would find in your local supermarket.

“We source the finest butchers’ sausages and those with a little twist too.”

2. Enter a chilli-eating contest

You can put your tastebuds to the ultimate test with an on-stage chilli-eating contest.

Anyone brave enough to take part will start out with a mild and nutty-flavoured guajillo chilli before progressing on to round two where they will take on the slightly spicier Hungarian hot wax pepper (sounds terrifying).

After that, things heat up quickly.

The contest promises the “ring of fire” in round three and the “very hot” but fruity orange habanero in round four.

A Trinidad scorpion chilli.

Milk will be on offer but it is unlikely to be too effective in round five as the remaining contestants tackle the Trinidad scorpion – previously thought to be the hottest chilli in the world.

Tasting notes for the final round simply say “gloves and glasses will be advised”, as those who have survived tackle the hottest chilli on the planet get stuck into a fresh Carolina reaper.

If you do want to take part, though, you will have to sign a waiver.

3. Try craft cider, beer and gin bars

Need something to wash down the sausages? This is for you.

The ciders from brewer Apple Thief include flavours like Roobarb and Custard – which gets three out of five stars from reviewers – Sparkling Cherry, Strawberry, Cloudy Apple, Worcester Traditional and the 7.8% Major Jane.

But organisers have promised other tipples will be on offer too – with beer, gin and prosecco for sale.

4. Enjoy some of the UK’s best tribute acts

It’s time for Top of the Porks…

Oasus – a tribute to Oasis – might bring hits like Don’t Look Back in Banger and (Sausage) Roll With It.

🤩DUNDEE WE HAVE 9 DAYS TO GO 🤩Introducing one of our headliners – Oasus – one of the UK's best loved bands!…

Posted by Sausage and Cider Festival – Dundee on Wednesday, 11 May 2022

The group have attracted five-star reviews on Facebook with one fan branding them “very similar to the original”.

Biffy McClyro, Real Magic Queen and The Killaz – whose set could include All These Things That I’ve Bun – are also on the bill.

How much does it cost?

The event gets under way at 6pm and runs until 11pm.

General admission – which only covers the cost of entering the site – costs £30 normally but fans can still snap up half-price entry, and are urged to book in advance.

Build up for the event is already underway at Slessor Gardens for the Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival on Friday
Fences going up around the Slessor Gardens site.

There is also a queue-jump option available for £5.

The pricing of food and drink has not yet been revealed.

Can you take your own food and seating?

Organisers say fans can take along a chair or picnic blanket to the event.

However, they do not allow revellers to take along their own food and drink unless there are medical requirements.

What will the weather be like?

The bright and warm weather predicted for Wednesday and Thursday is, sadly, not going to last.

The latest Met Office forecast for Dundee shows conditions will be cloudy on Friday, with light rain arriving by late afternoon.

There will also be a moderate breeze, with temperatures set to hit highs of 15°C and staying in double figures into the evening.

