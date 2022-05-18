4 quirky things you can do at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Meat and cider lovers in Dundee will be spoiled for choice this weekend when the “world’s biggest sausage festival” arrives in the city.

The quirky knees-up takes place on Friday at Slessor Gardens, with revellers promised the chance to sample some unusually flavoured sausages and craft ciders.

It is the first event to take place at Slessor Gardens this year, with Ibiza Orchestra Live following on Saturday night and a series of concerts planned throughout June and July.

Here are the quirkiest things you can do at the sausage fest.

1. Taste unusual bangers

It goes without saying that the “world’s biggest sausage festival” comes with the chance to sample an array of meaty goods.

Those attending the festival at Slessor Gardens will be able to enjoy some classics like currywurst as well as more unusual flavours.

The menu:

Simons Sausage

Classic German sausage

Cheesewurst

Currywurst

Veganwurst

Maple and chilli

Pork and black pudding

Pork and jalapeno

Pork and stilton

Lincolnshire

Pork and cider

Dragon leek, chilli and little ginger

Pork and black pepper

Organisers say: “There will be a huge variety of delicious sausages, definitely not the standard bangers you would find in your local supermarket.

“We source the finest butchers’ sausages and those with a little twist too.”

2. Enter a chilli-eating contest

You can put your tastebuds to the ultimate test with an on-stage chilli-eating contest.

Anyone brave enough to take part will start out with a mild and nutty-flavoured guajillo chilli before progressing on to round two where they will take on the slightly spicier Hungarian hot wax pepper (sounds terrifying).

After that, things heat up quickly.

The contest promises the “ring of fire” in round three and the “very hot” but fruity orange habanero in round four.

Milk will be on offer but it is unlikely to be too effective in round five as the remaining contestants tackle the Trinidad scorpion – previously thought to be the hottest chilli in the world.

Tasting notes for the final round simply say “gloves and glasses will be advised”, as those who have survived tackle the hottest chilli on the planet get stuck into a fresh Carolina reaper.

If you do want to take part, though, you will have to sign a waiver.

3. Try craft cider, beer and gin bars

Need something to wash down the sausages? This is for you.

The ciders from brewer Apple Thief include flavours like Roobarb and Custard – which gets three out of five stars from reviewers – Sparkling Cherry, Strawberry, Cloudy Apple, Worcester Traditional and the 7.8% Major Jane.

But organisers have promised other tipples will be on offer too – with beer, gin and prosecco for sale.

4. Enjoy some of the UK’s best tribute acts

It’s time for Top of the Porks…

Oasus – a tribute to Oasis – might bring hits like Don’t Look Back in Banger and (Sausage) Roll With It.

The group have attracted five-star reviews on Facebook with one fan branding them “very similar to the original”.

Biffy McClyro, Real Magic Queen and The Killaz – whose set could include All These Things That I’ve Bun – are also on the bill.

How much does it cost?

The event gets under way at 6pm and runs until 11pm.

General admission – which only covers the cost of entering the site – costs £30 normally but fans can still snap up half-price entry, and are urged to book in advance.

There is also a queue-jump option available for £5.

The pricing of food and drink has not yet been revealed.

Can you take your own food and seating?

Organisers say fans can take along a chair or picnic blanket to the event.

However, they do not allow revellers to take along their own food and drink unless there are medical requirements.

What will the weather be like?

The bright and warm weather predicted for Wednesday and Thursday is, sadly, not going to last.

The latest Met Office forecast for Dundee shows conditions will be cloudy on Friday, with light rain arriving by late afternoon.

There will also be a moderate breeze, with temperatures set to hit highs of 15°C and staying in double figures into the evening.