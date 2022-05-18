‘Disgusting and beautiful’: Dundee student’s bacteria jewellery goes viral on Tiktok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Disgusting and beautiful’: Dundee student’s bacteria jewellery goes viral on Tiktok

By Katy Scott
May 18 2022, 2.26pm
dundee tiktok bacteria djcad student
Chloe Fitzpatrick has created jewellery pieces from parts of her body including her eyelashes.

A Dundee design student has gone viral on TikTok for using bacteria to create jewellery.

Chloe Fitzpatrick has amassed more than 20 million views for her videos on the social media platform.

The 21-year-old, who attends Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, uses scientific methods to create jewellery from the bacteria found on her body and in plants.

dundee tiktok student
A petri dish with bacteria colonies as a piece of jewellery.

Chloe, originally from Bo’ness, said: “I’ve got a lot of mixed reviews online – a lot of people were freaked out but I think it’s a normal reaction.

“It’s about having a mix of disgusting and beautiful.

“There are so many beautiful forms and colours naturally created by bacteria.”

How is the jewellery created?

Chloe swabs parts of her body and plants, and transfers the samples to petri dishes with a special growth medium inside.

The bacteria then takes about a week to develop at room temperature.

Chloe then selects the coloured colonies that have been created and isolates them in a new dish so they can multiply.

@chloefitz_design

The beauty

♬ You and Me – Shallou

At that point it is mixed with a UV resin and set in rubber moulds of designs, before being sealed with gloss.

The DJCAD student has spent months perfecting techniques for the project with scientists at the university and the James Hutton Institute.

She has shared the journey with her 63,000 followers on TikTok and on her website.

Everyone’s bacteria is different

Chloe believes bacteria could become an eco-friendly alternative to heavy chemical-based dyes and pigments.

She said: “The project shows that bacteria is all around us – in our bodies and in plants.

“I want to help people acknowledge and appreciate it as a form of nature and a form of art.

“It’s really inspiring to me, and it has a lot of potential to make the industry more sustainable.

@chloefitz_design

They will grow next week 🌱🌷

♬ My Humps Showmusik Dance Mix – Showmusik Sounds

“Everyone’s bacteria is so different, and people seem interested in seeing how they grow.

“It would be cool to do a workshop in the future and let people grow their own bacteria and turn it into jewellery pieces.”

Chloe is among hundreds of students exhibiting their work at Dundee University’s degree show between Saturday May 21 and May 29.

Those graduating from across the art school will have their projects on display for the public throughout the week.

[[title]]

[[text]]

