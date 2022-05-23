VIDEO: Dundee art students put on spectacular displays at degree show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee art students put on spectacular displays at degree show

By John Post
May 23 2022, 1.12pm Updated: May 23 2022, 1.14pm
Post Thumbnail

The University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, or DJCAD, has opened to the public after two years of pandemic induced restrictions.

This years crop of some 300 graduates are now able to realise the culmination of four years of hard work as intended and present their artistic endeavours to loved ones, visitors, and industry experts.

The extensive show has something for everyone and covers subjects from animation, architecture, digital interaction and product design, jewellery, sculpture, fine art, and textiles.

The breadth of talent is staggering as you travel through the warren of corridors and rooms that make up the college and it seems an impossible task to take everything in.

However, after talking with the artists, it becomes clear that there are overarching emotions and approaches to the work that ties the show together beautifully, that of adaptability, transformation, and resilience during the pandemic.

University of Dundee's Hannah Adams admires some of the degree show works.
University of Dundee’s Hannah Adams admires some of the degree show works. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Nathan Price.
Nathan Price. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Nathan Price, who is graduating with a first class degree in fine art, told us about his practice as an artist being one of repurposing found objects and the continual transformation of his own artwork.

His enthusiasm for documenting his practice online, which has attracted scores of fans to his Instagram account, is credited to the trials of lockdown and a way for him to get his work seen by the public when physical spaces were closed.

Nathan Price, Mixed Media artist with his final works, 'High Voltage'.
Nathan Price, Mixed Media artist with his final works, ‘High Voltage’. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

His show ‘High Voltage’ is a ‘by-product of the creative process’ where ‘prioritising the creation over the result’ allows his work a freedom bound only by the limitations of his own imagination.

Likewise, Alice Potter, who graduates with a degree in Interior and Environmental Design, has implemented the idea of reimagination to her project ‘The Production Stage’, a remodelling of the former site of Dundee Rep Theatre.

Alice Potter, who graduates in Interior and Environmental Design with her final work named, 'The Production Stage'.
Alice Potter, who graduates in Interior and Environmental Design with her final work named, ‘The Production Stage’. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

By considering the city of Dundee as a stage and the residents as performers, she has envisioned a space which is both elegant in design and functionality providing a ‘seamless flow from exterior to interior’ allowing for a ‘dynamic and multi-sensory site’.

Alice credits her hybrid online and in-person experience whilst studying as an opportunity to become more resourceful and creative, allowing her to be more abstract in her decision making.

BioDesigner and Jeweller Chloe Fitzpatrick with some of her works which were made from human bacteria.
BioDesigner and Jeweller Chloe Fitzpatrick with some of her works which were made from human bacteria. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Chloe Fitzpatrick, who has secured a first-class degree in jewellery and metal work, has taken the idea of being a mixed media artist to another level. Her other-worldly jewellery looks both sculptural and organic, an aesthetic achieved by using actual live bacteria.

Inspired by a module she took as part of her degree course that explored the relationships between art and science, Chloe embarked on a collaborative final year project in which she worked with the School of Life Sciences to cultivate bacteria taken from her own body.

By layering the bacteria she grew in the lab and trapping them in a hard resin, Chloe has produced a body of work which breaches the traditional boundaries of her craft and forged not only beautiful jewellery but a dynamic collaboration between laboratory and studio.

Generator Projects Sarah Gillespie goes round the degree show admiring the work. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Dean of DJCAD, Professor Anita Taylor, says: “It’s fabulous to be opening our doors and welcoming our friends, champions and supporters to the degree show in person this year.

“The excitement of experiencing first-hand the creativity of our students is palpable across our community, the city and beyond.”

DJCAD’s degree show runs until May 29th and is free to enter, tickets are available here.

‘Disgusting and beautiful’: Dundee student’s bacteria jewellery goes viral on Tiktok

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier