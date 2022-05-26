Watch as Dundee Deliveroo driver pinches parcel from doormat By James Simpson May 26 2022, 9.27am Updated: May 26 2022, 9.50am 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Watch as lout launches pole from roof of fire-ravaged Dundee building VIDEO: Thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from Perth joiners Watch as ‘brazen thief’ steals £300 bike from Dundee driveway Woman who had £600 stolen from pub chases suspect through streets of Dundee after chance encounter