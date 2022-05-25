Sophy Mitchell: Dundee cancer patient to meet Loose Women stars after bucket list appeal By Lindsey Hamilton May 25 2022, 6.32pm Updated: May 25 2022, 7.22pm 0 Sophie Mitchell will have a Zoom call with Loose Women stars. Image: Supplied/Shutterstock/ITV. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Thousands raised to help terminally ill Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell complete bucket list ‘I want to be smiling until the end’: Dundee woman Sophy, 30, given six months to live after cancer diagnosis Charles and Camilla meet members of Ukrainian community on Canada tour Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards helps Forfar woman raise thousands for cancer charity in memory of fiancée