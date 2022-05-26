David Crichton obituary: Dundee professor who was an expert on climate change, insurance and natural disasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Crichton obituary: Dundee professor who was an expert on climate change, insurance and natural disasters

By Chris Ferguson
May 26 2022, 11.00am Updated: May 26 2022, 12.57pm
Professor David Crichton.
Professor David Crichton of Dundee, an expert on climate change, insurance and natural disasters, has died aged 74.

He wrote nearly 60 text books and supervised numerous projects, funded by the insurance industry, at universities across the United Kingdom.

David began his career in insurance and, in later years, was appointed an honorary visiting professor at University College, London, and the University of Middlesex, and was made an honorary research fellow at Dundee University.

Education

He was born in Dundee in 1948 and educated at Dundee High School.

David studied politics and economics at Dundee University and, in 1971, began work as a graduate trainee with Legal & General insurance in Glasgow.

Two years later, he was promoted to a senior underwriting position in London and it was there he met his future wife, Haf.

They married in her native Wales in 1976 before moving to Scotland where David began working for General Accident in its head office in Perth.

Later he became an assistant manager in the UK liabilities department, then UK commercial motor manager, and finally global environmental issues manager.

In this role, he became an expert on climate change and disaster recovery issues and became involved in working with the United Nations, NATO and other international bodies.

Professor David Crichton.
He also worked with the global scientific community, especially in the field of earth observation satellites with the Natural Environment Research Council.

David became an independent consultant in 2000 working for UK and foreign governments all over the world.

He was an accomplished public speaker at conferences in four continents and in every major city in the British Isles.

Broadcasts

David also produced and appeared in training videos and made regular appearances on television and radio

He wrote nearly 60 text books which were published globally on the subject of climate change, insurance, and natural disasters, and many peer-reviewed academic and other papers and articles, including papers published by the Royal Society and the Royal Geographical Society.

David continued to write books and papers despite deteriorating health. He latterly became the vice-chair of the Carse of Gowrie Sustainability Group, working for environmental improvements in the Carse of Gowrie.

David is survived by his wife Haf, sons Gareth and Gwyn, daughters in law Barbara and Frankie and granddaughters Jade and Ariana.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

