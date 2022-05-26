Swimming club members ‘saddened’ by break-in at home of Broughty Ferry dook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Swimming club members ‘saddened’ by break-in at home of Broughty Ferry dook

By Matteo Bell
May 26 2022, 5.25pm
The YeAABA building is home to the organisers of the Broughty Ferry dook.
The YeAABA building is home to the organisers of the Broughty Ferry dook.

Broughty Ferry swimmers have been left “saddened” after a CCTV hard drive was stolen during a break-in at their clubhouse.

The base for Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeAABA) was targeted earlier this month.

Police say the thief or thieves broke in by forcing a window open.

Joyce McIntosh, lifetime president of the group – which organises the annual New Year’s Day dook in Broughty Ferry – says it is a first for the club.

Joyce McIntosh starting this year’s dook.

She said: “We’ve never had this. I’ve been in this club since 1980 and in my time I have no recollection of anything like this happening before.

“You just can’t think that people would do that.

“We’re saddened by it – really saddened.”

Calls for more security at Broughty waterfront

YeAABA members believe the break-in might be linked to an earlier theft in the area.

President Jackie Laing said: “It’s not a very nice feeling when someone breaks in.

There’s been a lot of vandalism in the area and I feel like we’re being targeted.

“There’s been a lot of damage to the building and we rely on fundraising to maintain it.

The building next to Broughty Ferry harbour.

“We don’t know how much it’s going to cost to repair yet.”

The club is now asking Dundee City Council to beef up security at the new Broughty Ferry waterfront.

Joyce added: “What would help is if there was some CCTV around Castle Green.

“We’re coming into the summer now and it would be good if the council could set some up.

“We really do need to have a further conversation about safety in the area.”

The council has been contacted for a response.

Police appeal for CCTV

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local police are appealing for information and ask anyone with CCTV in the area to check systems in relation to [a theft] that occurred between 5pm on Sunday May 15 and 5pm on Sunday May 22 at the YeAABA clubhouse, Beach Crescent Esplanade, Broughty Ferry.

“Persons have entered the rear of the building by forcing a window and have stolen a CCTV hard drive.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting ref PS 1950 of 22/05/2022.”

Bill Campbell: Meet Dundee’s new lord provost – once headhunted by Dundee United legend Jim McLean

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]