Gary Delaney: Live at the Apollo star set for Dundee comedy gig

By Matteo Bell
May 27 2022, 6.18pm
Gary Delaney is coming to Dundee
Live at the Apollo star Gary Delaney has announced he is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Dundee.

The comic, who is also known for his appearances on Mock the Week, will be performing at the Gardyne Theatre as part of his Gary in Punderland tour on February 18 next year.

Delaney – who is married to fellow comedian Sarah Millican – has become a viral hit on social media for his one-liners.

One of his videos has racked up 43 million views on Facebook.

Warning: video contains adult content.

Nine minutes of one liners from Gary Delaney | Live At The Apollo

Just nine minutes of solid gold one liners from Gary Delaney! 😂

Posted by BBC One on Sunday, 2 September 2018

Delaney has now extended his tour four times, playing more than 200 venues, and has attracted more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

He remains the only comedian to have had two gags in the same top 10 from the poll of funniest jokes at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Flo and Joan also playing Gardyne Theatre

Meanwhile, musical comedy duo Flo and Joan are also lining up a show at the Dundee venue.

The award-winning pair, who hail from Portsmouth, are going to the Gardyne Theatre as part of their extended Sweet Release tour on November 10 this year.

Flo and Joan.

Flo and Joan –  sisters Nicola and Rosie Dempsey – have also appeared on Live at the Apollo along with the Royal Variety Performance and have more than 50 million views of their songs online.

Doug Taylor, of promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to be adding Dundee dates for these two hugely popular, sell-out tours.

“These are brilliantly crafted, hilarious shows and we’re sure Dundee’s comedy fans will snap up the chance to see them in the fabulous setting of Gardyne Theatre.”

