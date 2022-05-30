Temperatures of up to 18°C forecast for Tayside and Fife on jubilee holiday weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Temperatures of up to 18°C forecast for Tayside and Fife on jubilee holiday weekend

By Amie Flett
May 30 2022, 1.28pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.11pm
Many locals will enjoy a long weekend for the jubilee. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
Temperatures could reach 18°C in parts of Tayside and Fife in time for the holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thousands of schoolchildren and workers across the region are enjoying a long weekend, which gets under way on Thursday for many.

And with events taking place across Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus, those taking part in the celebrations – or even locals just keen to get out and about – will be hoping for a spell of dry and warm weather.

Union Jack bunting.

The good news is that forecasters say the weekend should remain dry with spells of sunshine for many.

Thursday

According to the Met Office, most areas are expected to be sunny but changing to cloudy by around lunchtime.

Dundee temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 16°C, while it will be a slightly cooler 15°C for most in Angus.

However, Perth and Kinross and Fife will see the best of the conditions with highs of up to 18°C.

Friday

Experts predict there will be sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Again, Fife and Perth and Kinross will have the best of it – with highs of 17°C forecast in many parts.

In Dundee locals can expect temperatures of up to 15°C while it will be cooler for much of Angus with 13°C forecast in many areas.

Saturday

Similar to Friday, most areas will enjoy sunny spells to start but it will get cloudier by lunchtime.

In Dundee anyone heading to a street party will enjoy highs of about 16°C.

Further up the coast in Angus it will be slightly cooler at 14°C for most.

But Perth and Kinross is expected to again see highs of 18°C with a similar picture for much of Fife – where there may also be sunny spells into the afternoon.

Sunday

It is expected to be another bright start for many on Sunday with cloud moving in as the afternoon arrives.

That will lead to slightly cooler temperatures across the region, though Perth and Kinross and Fife will still enjoy highs of about 17°C in many areas.

Most parts of Angus will once again be cooler at 13°C while in Dundee the the top temperature is expected to be 15°C

  • This page will be updated regularly as the forecast changes throughout the week.

