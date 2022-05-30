Temperatures of up to 18°C forecast for Tayside and Fife on jubilee holiday weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures could reach 18°C in parts of Tayside and Fife in time for the holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thousands of schoolchildren and workers across the region are enjoying a long weekend, which gets under way on Thursday for many.

And with events taking place across Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus, those taking part in the celebrations – or even locals just keen to get out and about – will be hoping for a spell of dry and warm weather.

The good news is that forecasters say the weekend should remain dry with spells of sunshine for many.

Thursday

According to the Met Office, most areas are expected to be sunny but changing to cloudy by around lunchtime.

Dundee temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 16°C, while it will be a slightly cooler 15°C for most in Angus.

However, Perth and Kinross and Fife will see the best of the conditions with highs of up to 18°C.

Friday

Experts predict there will be sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Again, Fife and Perth and Kinross will have the best of it – with highs of 17°C forecast in many parts.

In Dundee locals can expect temperatures of up to 15°C while it will be cooler for much of Angus with 13°C forecast in many areas.

Saturday

Similar to Friday, most areas will enjoy sunny spells to start but it will get cloudier by lunchtime.

In Dundee anyone heading to a street party will enjoy highs of about 16°C.

Further up the coast in Angus it will be slightly cooler at 14°C for most.

But Perth and Kinross is expected to again see highs of 18°C with a similar picture for much of Fife – where there may also be sunny spells into the afternoon.

Sunday

It is expected to be another bright start for many on Sunday with cloud moving in as the afternoon arrives.

That will lead to slightly cooler temperatures across the region, though Perth and Kinross and Fife will still enjoy highs of about 17°C in many areas.

Most parts of Angus will once again be cooler at 13°C while in Dundee the the top temperature is expected to be 15°C

This page will be updated regularly as the forecast changes throughout the week.