Dundee FC fans share mixed feelings on latest bid to leave Dens Park for new stadium By Jake Keith May 30 2022, 4.03pm Updated: May 30 2022, 6.32pm 2 The move could see Dundee FC leave Dens Park. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Dundee manager search is dragging on too long – but you can’t blame Shaun Maloney for delay In pictures: How team boss Jerry Kerr helped build Dundee United’s main stand France’s sports minister blames ticketless fans for Champions League final chaos Dick Campbell vows ‘there’s more to come’ from Arbroath as boss reveals biggest regret of his career came at Rugby Park