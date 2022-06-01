Site 6: Work on new offices and shops at Dundee Waterfront could start in early 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work could start on the next major development at Dundee Waterfront in early 2023, architects have revealed.

Plans are being put forward for offices and retail units on empty land at Site 6, across the road from the V&A.

The development would be built next to an existing office block – Agnes Husband House – which is home to Social Security Scotland.

Early sketches and details of the proposals have been set out at a public exhibition.

It shows the new offices set out over five levels, facing the V&A, with two retail units on the ground floor, along with a roof terrace.

Later phases of the development will feature apartments overlooking the museum and the Tay.

A total of 26 parking spaces are also included in the plans.

The exhibition forms part of the proposal of application notice (PAN) stage of the planning process.

The architects say a detailed application will be lodged in the coming months – factoring in any feedback gathered from the public exhibition – with developers hoping to be on site by the first quarter of 2023.

The construction work will be carried out by Robertson Construction Tayside.

£15 million commitment from council

Funding for the development was included in Dundee City Council’s latest capital plan, with a £15 million commitment to “provide grade A office accommodation and attract further investment and employment within the Waterfront area”.

Members of the public previously raised concerns that the development could “destroy the view”, while others welcomed efforts to modernise the city.

An excerpt from the council’s development brief states: “All frontages will be required to create visually interesting and active places and should include consideration for both day and evening use.

“Office, commercial and hotel uses are expected to occupy the majority of this frontage at all levels.

“Other uses including leisure are also acceptable.”

Locals will have another chance to view the plans on June 21 between 3pm and 6.30pm at Dundee City Council’s Dundee House headquarters.