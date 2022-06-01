Site 6: Work on new offices and shops at Dundee Waterfront could start in early 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Site 6: Work on new offices and shops at Dundee Waterfront could start in early 2023

By Katy Scott
June 1 2022, 11.27am Updated: June 1 2022, 12.30pm
The architect's visualisation of the planned office block designs.
The architect's visualisation of the planned office block designs. Credit: Cooper Cromar.

Work could start on the next major development at Dundee Waterfront in early 2023, architects have revealed.

Plans are being put forward for offices and retail units on empty land at Site 6, across the road from the V&A.

The development would be built next to an existing office block – Agnes Husband House – which is home to Social Security Scotland.

The empty site next to Agnes Husband House.
The empty site next to Agnes Husband House.
Sketches of the new buildings at Site 6 at the waterfront.
Sketches of the new buildings. Credit: Cooper Cromar.

Early sketches and details of the proposals have been set out at a public exhibition.

It shows the new offices set out over five levels, facing the V&A, with two retail units on the ground floor, along with a roof terrace.

Later phases of the development will feature apartments overlooking the museum and the Tay.

A total of 26 parking spaces are also included in the plans.

The public exhibition of the office block plans at Dundee City Council's headquarters.
The public exhibition of the office block plans at Dundee City Council’s headquarters.

The exhibition forms part of the proposal of application notice (PAN) stage of the planning process.

The architects say a detailed application will be lodged in the coming months – factoring in any feedback gathered from the public exhibition – with developers hoping to be on site by the first quarter of 2023.

The construction work will be carried out by Robertson Construction Tayside.

£15 million commitment from council

Funding for the development was included in Dundee City Council’s latest capital plan, with a £15 million commitment to “provide grade A office accommodation and attract further investment and employment within the Waterfront area”.

Members of the public previously raised concerns that the development could “destroy the view”, while others welcomed efforts to modernise the city.

An excerpt from the council’s development brief states: “All frontages will be required to create visually interesting and active places and should include consideration for both day and evening use.

The site of the proposed new office block at the Dundee waterfront is highlighted in red.
The site of the proposed new office block highlighted in red.

“Office, commercial and hotel uses are expected to occupy the majority of this frontage at all levels.

“Other uses including leisure are also acceptable.”

Locals will have another chance to view the plans on June 21 between 3pm and 6.30pm at Dundee City Council’s Dundee House headquarters.

