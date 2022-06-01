Plane with three passengers damaged while landing at Dundee Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A light aircraft with three people on board was damaged upon landing at Dundee Airport on Wednesday.

Four fire appliances attended the incident, as well as at least three police vehicles.

Three fire crews were sent from stations in Dundee to support those based at the airport.

Police confirmed there were no injuries following the incident and all three people disembarked safely.

The airport is expected to remain closed until around 5pm, but no scheduled flights are currently affected.

A spokesperson for Dundee Airport from HIAL said: “Dundee Airport’s fire service attended an incident involving a private aircraft on the runway at approximately 1pm today.

“All three persons on board disembarked safely.

“Our emergency team is currently assessing how to safely remove the aircraft from the runway. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.

“The airport is expected to remain closed until approximately 5pm.

“No scheduled flights are affected at this stage.”

Passers-by said the plane appeared to be tilted on one side off the runway.

Peter Nowottny, who has often flown from the airport as a private pilot, said: “I was driving along the riverside when I saw all the fire engines arriving.

“It looks like a two-engine plane had landed on the runway and come off the runway.

“The plane was leaning over on one side.

“It’s a small plane, it appeared to be veered off the runway.”

Another witness said: “There were at least 12 firefighters on the runway.

“The nose of the aircraft is now face down on the tarmac. They appear to be spraying some foam on the tarmac.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday June 1, police were called after a light aircraft with three people on board, sustained damage whilst making a landing at Dundee Airport.

“No one has been injured.

“The AAIB (Air Accident Investigation Bureau) has been made aware.

“No further police action.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently on the scene at an incident at Dundee Airport.

“We received the call from police at 12.36pm.

“We mobilised three appliances, two from Blackness and one from the Kingsway.

“The ambulance service has also been informed.”

Dundee Airport has been approached for comment.

More to follow.