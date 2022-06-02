Injured woman treated at scene of three-car crash in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Injured woman treated at scene of three-car crash in Dundee

By Amie Flett and James Simpson
June 2 2022, 11.14am Updated: June 2 2022, 11.27am
Emergency services are on the scene at Broughty Ferry Road.
A woman has been treated for injuries at the scene of a three-car crash in Dundee on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry Road, at the Dalgleish Road junction, at around 10.10am.

Paramedics, police and four fire crews, including a special appliance, have all been at the scene.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

Police and paramedics worked at the scene.
The road has been reduced to one lane westbound, causing a build-up of traffic on the busy road.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.09 to a three-car RTC on the bottom of Dalgleish Road.

“Police are also in attendance and there have been reports of a female casualty who was treated on site.

“We mobilised three appliances and one special appliance.

“We received the stop at 10.25 and currently still have one appliance in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Dalgleish Road, Dundee, at around 10.15am following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.”

