Injured woman treated at scene of three-car crash in Dundee

A woman has been treated for injuries at the scene of a three-car crash in Dundee on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry Road, at the Dalgleish Road junction, at around 10.10am.

Paramedics, police and four fire crews, including a special appliance, have all been at the scene.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

The road has been reduced to one lane westbound, causing a build-up of traffic on the busy road.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.09 to a three-car RTC on the bottom of Dalgleish Road.

“Police are also in attendance and there have been reports of a female casualty who was treated on site.

“We mobilised three appliances and one special appliance.

“We received the stop at 10.25 and currently still have one appliance in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Dalgleish Road, Dundee, at around 10.15am following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.”