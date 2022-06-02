Injured woman treated at scene of three-car crash in Dundee By Amie Flett and James Simpson June 2 2022, 11.14am Updated: June 2 2022, 11.27am 0 Emergency services are on the scene at Broughty Ferry Road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been treated for injuries at the scene of a three-car crash in Dundee on Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry Road, at the Dalgleish Road junction, at around 10.10am. Paramedics, police and four fire crews, including a special appliance, have all been at the scene. The extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known. Police and paramedics worked at the scene. The road has been reduced to one lane westbound, causing a build-up of traffic on the busy road. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.09 to a three-car RTC on the bottom of Dalgleish Road. “Police are also in attendance and there have been reports of a female casualty who was treated on site. “We mobilised three appliances and one special appliance. “We received the stop at 10.25 and currently still have one appliance in attendance.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Dalgleish Road, Dundee, at around 10.15am following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Plane with three passengers onboard damaged while landing at Dundee Airport ‘I begged to see my sick husband’: Dundee couple’s ordeal as masked robbers ransack home Dundee residents evacuated after fire at Hilltown takeaway Baby and three adults taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash