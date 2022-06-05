Free screening of new James Joyce documentary at Dundee cinema DCA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee cinema has announced it will be screening a James Joyce documentary for free to mark 100 years since his famous novel, Ulysses.

The novel has been read by millions of people globally since its publication and is widely taught in schools and universities.

The new film is to be screened on June 16 at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

The date is also known as Bloomsday, which is a day that celebrates the life and works of Joyce.

This date was chosen as in Ulysses, the story follows the fictional tale of itinerant Leopold Bloom in Dublin over the course of an ordinary day, June 16 1904.

Capturing universal human lessons

Joyce was born in Ireland in 1882 and throughout his life, he published 27 novels.

His other notable works include Dubliners, Finnegans Wake and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.

Brian Taylor, regular James Joyce consultant for the Irish consulate, said: “This insightful documentary deftly captures the enigma of James Joyce.

“Joyce left Ireland, disowning aspects of its society, including the Catholic Church. Yet he could write about nowhere else.

“However, in doing so in Ulysses, he captures universal human lessons in the particular narrative of one Dublin day.”

Jane McCulloch, Consul General of Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to join Dundee Contemporary Arts in screening this enlightening new film about James Joyce and Ulysses.

“I especially look forward to meeting those who are curious, and hope that the fresh perspectives of this film provoke our guests to give the book a go.

“For those already familiar with the phenomenal novel, the film will provide plenty more to think about, too.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the DCA on Bloomsday and will celebrate this literary centenary by raising a glass together after the screening.”

Tickets to the screening and reception are free, but registration is required via Eventbrite online from June 6.