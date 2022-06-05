Free screening of new James Joyce documentary at Dundee cinema DCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Free screening of new James Joyce documentary at Dundee cinema DCA

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 5 2022, 7.00am
The screening will take place at Dundee Contemporary Arts, right. Left is a bust of Joyce in Dublin. Credit: Shutterstock.
A Dundee cinema has announced it will be screening a James Joyce documentary for free to mark 100 years since his famous novel, Ulysses.

The novel has been read by millions of people globally since its publication and is widely taught in schools and universities.

The new film is to be screened on June 16 at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

The date is also known as Bloomsday, which is a day that celebrates the life and works of Joyce.

This date was chosen as in Ulysses, the story follows the fictional tale of itinerant Leopold Bloom in Dublin over the course of an ordinary day, June 16 1904.

Capturing universal human lessons

Joyce was born in Ireland in 1882 and throughout his life, he published 27 novels.

His other notable works include Dubliners, Finnegans Wake and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.

Brian Taylor, regular James Joyce consultant for the Irish consulate, said: “This insightful documentary deftly captures the enigma of James Joyce.

“Joyce left Ireland, disowning aspects of its society, including the Catholic Church. Yet he could write about nowhere else.

“However, in doing so in Ulysses, he captures universal human lessons in the particular narrative of one Dublin day.”

Jane McCulloch, Consul General of Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to join Dundee Contemporary Arts in screening this enlightening new film about James Joyce and Ulysses.

James Joyce. Credit: Shutterstock.

“I especially look forward to meeting those who are curious, and hope that the fresh perspectives of this film provoke our guests to give the book a go.

“For those already familiar with the phenomenal novel, the film will provide plenty more to think about, too.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the DCA on Bloomsday and will celebrate this literary centenary by raising a glass together after the screening.”

Tickets to the screening and reception are free, but registration is required via Eventbrite online from June 6.

