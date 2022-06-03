Police appeal for information following motorbike theft in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen from outside a property in Dundee.

The black Triumph Street Twin motorbike was stolen from Mauchline Place East, Dundee between 6.30pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday.

The police are encouraging those who may have information to come forward, and are looking for any CCTV or dashcam footage in the area that could lead to the bike.

It comes amid concerns around anti-social behaviour involving motorbikes and off-road bikes in the city.

Police say many of the bikes seized are stolen.

Police appeal for information

Constable Andrew McIlvenny said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have seen a motorbike matching the description.

“I would also ask anyone in the Mauchline Place East area with a dashcam, doorbell camera or CCTV to check your footage for anything of relevance.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0089 of Friday June 3 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111″