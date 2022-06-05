Dundee locals urged to check sheds in urgent search for missing Jamie Collins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee locals urged to check sheds in urgent search for missing Jamie Collins

By Alasdair Clark
June 5 2022, 8.59am Updated: June 5 2022, 2.54pm
Missing Dundee man Jamie Collins
20-year-old Jamie Collins was last seen on Tuesday, with police increasingly concerned for his welfare

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Dundee man Jamie Collins as they urge locals to search their sheds and garages.

Officers searching for the 20-year-old, who has not been seen since Tuesday May 31, issued a renewed appeal for help from the public on Sunday.

Anyone who spots the missing man has been asked not to approach him and instead report sightings to police immediately on 101.

As well as asking people in the city to search their sheds and garages, those who were travelling in the Liff Road area between 7.20pm and 8pm on Tuesday are being asked to submit any dashcam footage.

‘Unusual walk’

Jamie Collins is described as around 5ft 9in tall with shoulder-length brown curly hair. He was wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit before going missing.

Police also say he has an “unusual walk” as he sways from side to side. He is also known to enjoy travelling on buses in Dundee.

Those with information asked to ‘come forward urgently’

Chief Inspector David Bradley of Police Scotland said: “We are really concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information at all that could potentially assist with our search to please come forward urgently.

“He is a particularly vulnerable individual and it is imperative he is traced as quickly as possible.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 3608 of 31 May, 2022.”

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

