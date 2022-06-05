Dundee locals urged to check sheds in urgent search for missing Jamie Collins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Dundee man Jamie Collins as they urge locals to search their sheds and garages.

Officers searching for the 20-year-old, who has not been seen since Tuesday May 31, issued a renewed appeal for help from the public on Sunday.

Anyone who spots the missing man has been asked not to approach him and instead report sightings to police immediately on 101.

As well as asking people in the city to search their sheds and garages, those who were travelling in the Liff Road area between 7.20pm and 8pm on Tuesday are being asked to submit any dashcam footage.

‘Unusual walk’

Jamie Collins is described as around 5ft 9in tall with shoulder-length brown curly hair. He was wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit before going missing.

Police also say he has an “unusual walk” as he sways from side to side. He is also known to enjoy travelling on buses in Dundee.

Those with information asked to ‘come forward urgently’

Chief Inspector David Bradley of Police Scotland said: “We are really concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information at all that could potentially assist with our search to please come forward urgently.

“He is a particularly vulnerable individual and it is imperative he is traced as quickly as possible.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 3608 of 31 May, 2022.”