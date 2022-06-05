Tory MSP only learnt stalker was jailed for shooting threat at his home after Courier report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Tory MSP only learnt stalker was jailed for shooting threat at his home after Courier report

By Alasdair Clark
June 5 2022, 11.15am Updated: June 5 2022, 3.00pm
Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr whose stalker was jailed for a shooting threat
Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr

A Tory MSP has revealed how he only learned a stalker who had threatened a Dunblane-style shooting at his home was jailed after a report in The Courier.

Jamie Lynn-Wilson was jailed for three years earlier in May after pleading guilty to two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour.

But Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr says the first he heard of the man’s conviction was when Dundee MSP Michael Marra expressed sympathy after reading about the case in The Courier.

He told The Times he thought it “ridiculous” he had not been told of the trial or conviction.

MSP learns of stalkers jail sentence from newspaper report

“Through all of this, the court case, the referral for reports, the sentencing to the present day, nobody in the criminal justice system has spoken to us.

“And yet my colleague Michael Marra said it was terrible what me and Yvonne had to go through.

“When I asked him how he knew about it, he said he’d read it in The Courier. Nobody told us there had even been a court case.

“How can someone be arrested, tried, convicted for threatening to murder someone and that person doesn’t get a phone call or letter? It’s ridiculous.”

James Lynn-Wilson
James Lynn-Wilson

Lynn-Wilson was jailed for three years after pleading guilty and making a bizarre plea for the court to arrange for him to to be put to sleep – understood to be a reference to euthanasia.

He asked the court to impose a Mappa or “give him permission to go to Europe on a day appointed by the court and go for a long sleep indefinitely”.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC imposed the jail sentence and also issued an order banning Lynn-Wilson from contacting Mr Kerr or his wife for 10 years.

He said: “I certainly cannot and will not authorise you to be removed to Europe to be put to a long sleep.

‘High-risk’ of reoffending

“Both these offences related to your continuing, and as far as I can see, obsessive, fixation on the harassment of Stephen Kerr and his family.

“It is a matter for which you were previously sentenced to 26 months’ imprisonment by the High Court.

“I’ve read the criminal justice social work report which suggests that you do not regret these offences and you have neither the intention nor the ability to modify your offending behaviour towards Mr Kerr and his family.

“You present a high risk of re-offending and a custodial sentence is inevitable, not just for punishment but for the protection of the public and Mr Kerr and his family.”

Victims’ bill

The MSP is using his experience to back a bill by his Conservative colleague which calls for a greater focus on victims’ wellbeing.

He also said he is worried his family will not be informed when Lynn-Wilson is released from prison.

“People don’t have a lot of sympathy for politicians at the best of times, but I know from my constituency work both as a member of Westminster and the Scottish parliaments that this is not an unusual story.

“Victims are almost an afterthought.

“My colleague and friend David Amess was brutally murdered, and I’m not trying to say the cases are the same, but MPs and MSPs have a privileged position in life.

“I’m serving as an MSP and no one told me anything. So imagine what it’s like for a member of the public.”

Dundonian MSP’s stalker jailed and banned from whole town after sheriff refuses bizarre ‘euthanasia’ appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier