Drag Queen Jubilee: 21 pictures as Dundee students organise colourful alternative to street parties By Claire Warrender June 5 2022, 6.12pm 0 Buttercup and Raspberry enjoy the alternative Jubilee event. Picture Kim Cessford/DCTMedia. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier 6 great pictures as Dundee celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Platinum jubilee: Retired Angus farmer shares memories of being pageboy at the Queen’s Coronation Hats off to Her Majesty: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marked by schools in Tayside and Fife Queen to get her car back (for a day) when iconic Dundee Rover stars in platinum jubilee rally