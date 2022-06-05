Police release CCTV images in search for Jamie Collins after new sighting confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police release CCTV images in search for Jamie Collins after new sighting confirmed

By Emma Duncan
June 5 2022, 8.09pm Updated: June 5 2022, 8.13pm
New CCTV images have been released in the search for missing 20-year-old Jamie Collins.
Police have released CCTV images in their search for missing Dundee man Jamie Collins and have confirmed a new sighting him.

The 20-year-old was last seen in the Whitfield area of the city on Tuesday.

In an appeal on Sunday morning they said he was last seen in the Liff Road area at about 7pm.

New sighting

They have now confirmed a new sighting in another part of Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Through extensive enquiries, Jamie was last spotted on CCTV getting off a bus at the bus terminal in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland has released new CCTV images in their search for missing Dundee man Jamie Collins.

“He is then thought to have then walked in the direction of Kirsty Semple Way.”

Officers have released the CCTV images to help trace Jamie.

In them he is wearing a long sleeved top and carrying a black and white Levis carrier bag.

‘Unusual walk’

Jamie is described as five foot nine inches tall with shoulder-length brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit.

Jamie Collins, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police also say he is “quite distinctive” as he has an “unusual walk” as he sways from side to side.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for him and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

Check sheds and garages

Those who live in Dundee are being asked to check sheds and garages.

They are also being told to not approach Jamie and call 101 immediately if they see him.

Inspector Martin Pattie said: “We are really concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information at all that could potentially assist with our search to please come forward urgently.

“Through our enquiries we know the last sighting of Jamie was of him walking in the direction of Kirsty Semple Way, from the bus terminal at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Tuesday, May 31.

Jamie was last seen getting off a bus at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they have seen him, or has dashcam footage from the area where he was last seen, to get in touch.

“Jamie is a particularly vulnerable individual and it is imperative he is traced as quickly as possible.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 quoting reference number 3608 of May 31.

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

