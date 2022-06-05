Police release CCTV images in search for Jamie Collins after new sighting confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released CCTV images in their search for missing Dundee man Jamie Collins and have confirmed a new sighting him.

The 20-year-old was last seen in the Whitfield area of the city on Tuesday.

In an appeal on Sunday morning they said he was last seen in the Liff Road area at about 7pm.

New sighting

They have now confirmed a new sighting in another part of Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Through extensive enquiries, Jamie was last spotted on CCTV getting off a bus at the bus terminal in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

“He is then thought to have then walked in the direction of Kirsty Semple Way.”

Officers have released the CCTV images to help trace Jamie.

In them he is wearing a long sleeved top and carrying a black and white Levis carrier bag.

‘Unusual walk’

Jamie is described as five foot nine inches tall with shoulder-length brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit.

Police also say he is “quite distinctive” as he has an “unusual walk” as he sways from side to side.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for him and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

Check sheds and garages

Those who live in Dundee are being asked to check sheds and garages.

They are also being told to not approach Jamie and call 101 immediately if they see him.

Inspector Martin Pattie said: “We are really concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information at all that could potentially assist with our search to please come forward urgently.

“Through our enquiries we know the last sighting of Jamie was of him walking in the direction of Kirsty Semple Way, from the bus terminal at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Tuesday, May 31.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they have seen him, or has dashcam footage from the area where he was last seen, to get in touch.

“Jamie is a particularly vulnerable individual and it is imperative he is traced as quickly as possible.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 quoting reference number 3608 of May 31.