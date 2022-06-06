Woman, 47, dies in Dundee flat By Neil Henderson and Amie Flett June 6 2022, 11.04am Updated: June 6 2022, 5.56pm Emergency services on Mitchell Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Prison sentences handed out at high court to ‘abhorrent’ Dundee drugs gang Six people taken to hospital after crash between Kelty and Kinross Emergency crews attend accident at Glenrothes shopping centre Man, 37, in hospital after workmen find him ‘covered in blood’ at Dundee flats