Cyclist struck by car near Dundee’s Dudhope Park

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a car near Dundee’s Dudhope Park on Tuesday morning.

The cyclist was treated by paramedics on Infirmary Brae after the crash at around 9am.

Police shut off the entire stretch from Barrack Road to Dudhope Terrace for around an hour.

A black Vauxhall Zafira was on the street with a smashed front windscreen.

Two police cars blocked the Dudhope Terrace junction while another was parked across the road at the other end near an entrance to Dudhope Park.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the incident said: “I was walking nearby and heard lots of shouting so I went to see what was going on.

“The driver was with the cyclist, who had hit the windscreen and was injured.

“I gave the guy a hand and called someone for him.

“It looked like he’d suffered an arm injury but I think he has been really lucky.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash on Infirmary Brae, Dundee.

“Officers attended to assist.”