Passengers left ‘frightened as hell’ after fight on board Dundee bus By James Simpson June 7 2022, 4.19pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.17pm The fight happened at the bus stop on Panmure Street, Dundee. Image: Google. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Woman, 47, dies in Dundee flat Man, 37, in hospital after workmen find him ‘covered in blood’ at Dundee flats Injured woman treated at scene of three-car crash in Dundee Plane with three passengers onboard damaged while landing at Dundee Airport