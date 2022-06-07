‘We want you there making magic happen’: Dundee band The View announce comeback gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We want you there making magic happen’: Dundee band The View announce comeback gig

By Bryan Copland
June 7 2022, 5.25pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.26pm
The View frontman Kyle Falconer performing at T in the Park in 2012.
Dundee band The View have announced details of a comeback gig – as they prepare to perform together for the first time in five years.

The rockers – who shot to fame when debut album, Hats Off to the Buskers, went to number one – are playing the O2 Academy in Glasgow in December.

It comes just weeks after The Courier revealed that the band have been back in the studio working on new material.

The Same Jeans stars have been on a hiatus since 2017.

Band have ‘drive and hunger’ for live return

A post on the band’s Facebook page said: “It’s an honour to be able to play our songs to live audiences again and we know you’re ready!

“The View are probably in the best position we have ever been in to play live, so get ready for O2 Academy Glasgow in December with Shambolics and The Roly Mo!

“Taking some time to refocus has given us all the drive and the hunger to smash this and we want you all there making magic happen.”

A photo of the band only features three of the original members – with drummer Steven Morrison missing.

Fans have expressed their delight at news of the band’s live comeback.

One said: “Is this a prequel to a tour of the UK lads? Smashed it last time you were in Manchester.”

Another wrote: “This has made my day. The View are on fire!”

Meanwhile Shambolics, who hail from Kirkcaldy, wrote that they are “buzzing” for the gig.

Fans can access a tickets pre-sale on Wednesday and Thursday before briefs go on general sale on Friday (June 10) at 9am.

Were you there when The View were on fire at Dundee’s Caird Hall in 2007?

[[title]]

[[text]]

