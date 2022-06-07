‘We want you there making magic happen’: Dundee band The View announce comeback gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee band The View have announced details of a comeback gig – as they prepare to perform together for the first time in five years.

The rockers – who shot to fame when debut album, Hats Off to the Buskers, went to number one – are playing the O2 Academy in Glasgow in December.

It comes just weeks after The Courier revealed that the band have been back in the studio working on new material.

The Same Jeans stars have been on a hiatus since 2017.

Band have ‘drive and hunger’ for live return

A post on the band’s Facebook page said: “It’s an honour to be able to play our songs to live audiences again and we know you’re ready!

“The View are probably in the best position we have ever been in to play live, so get ready for O2 Academy Glasgow in December with Shambolics and The Roly Mo!

“Taking some time to refocus has given us all the drive and the hunger to smash this and we want you all there making magic happen.”

A photo of the band only features three of the original members – with drummer Steven Morrison missing.

It’s an honour to be able to play our songs to live audiences again! O2 Presale: Wednesday 8th June @ 9am General Sale: Friday 10th June @ 9am@o2academygla @gigsinscotland @shambolicsmusic @therolymoband Tickets: https://t.co/A8ooeKGHBj pic.twitter.com/w07f7JVNuB — The View (@viewofficial) June 7, 2022

Fans have expressed their delight at news of the band’s live comeback.

One said: “Is this a prequel to a tour of the UK lads? Smashed it last time you were in Manchester.”

Another wrote: “This has made my day. The View are on fire!”

Meanwhile Shambolics, who hail from Kirkcaldy, wrote that they are “buzzing” for the gig.

Fans can access a tickets pre-sale on Wednesday and Thursday before briefs go on general sale on Friday (June 10) at 9am.