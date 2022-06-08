‘Stay away’: Warning over dangerous blue-green algae at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Stay away’: Warning over dangerous blue-green algae at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 8 2022, 11.52am Updated: June 8 2022, 1.05pm
Fife Council have issued a warning about blue-green algae
Dundee City Council has issued a warning about blue-green algae at Clatto Reservoir.

Visitors to Clatto Reservoir in Dundee are being been warned to stay away from the water due to potentially lethal algae in the water.

The blue-green algae can cause illness in humans but can prove fatal for animals that have contact with it.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council is asking people and their pets to avoid contact with the water until it is cleared up.

Health risks of blue-green algae

He said: “[The algae is] a common seasonal occurrence and waters which have been affected by agricultural, domestic or industrial discharges are most at risk of developing the algae.

“Contact with algae scum or water close to it can cause skin rashes.

“More serious health effects can include stomach upsets, eye irritations and pain in muscles and joints.

The reservoir is popular with dog walkers.

“These symptoms are usually mild, but in some cases can be severe.”

The spokesman says the risk to small animals, including dogs, is significant over the summer months as they tend to drink more water in the heat.

He added: “Dog owners should keep an eye on their pets, especially if they come in to contact with water which could be affected.”

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae consists of tiny organisms which develop naturally in lochs, ponds, reservoirs, rivers and in the sea.

The algae – formed of bacteria – can multiply during the summer months and discolour the water which then appears green, blue-green or greenish brown and, occasionally, they clump together to form a scum on the surface of the water.

At the shoreline, algal crusts may appear brown to almost black in colour.

The algae appears during the summer months.

The algae produces harmful toxins that can stop a dog’s liver from functioning.

Anyone who has been in contact with the water and experiences health problems is being encouraged to contact their GP or NHS 24 on 111.

Experts say dog owners should call their vet immediately if they suspect their pet has been poisoned by the algae.

Section of Broughty Ferry footpath dug up just months after multi-million-pound upgrade

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]