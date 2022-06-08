‘Stay away’: Warning over dangerous blue-green algae at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to Clatto Reservoir in Dundee are being been warned to stay away from the water due to potentially lethal algae in the water.

The blue-green algae can cause illness in humans but can prove fatal for animals that have contact with it.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council is asking people and their pets to avoid contact with the water until it is cleared up.

Health risks of blue-green algae

He said: “[The algae is] a common seasonal occurrence and waters which have been affected by agricultural, domestic or industrial discharges are most at risk of developing the algae.

“Contact with algae scum or water close to it can cause skin rashes.

“More serious health effects can include stomach upsets, eye irritations and pain in muscles and joints.

“These symptoms are usually mild, but in some cases can be severe.”

The spokesman says the risk to small animals, including dogs, is significant over the summer months as they tend to drink more water in the heat.

He added: “Dog owners should keep an eye on their pets, especially if they come in to contact with water which could be affected.”

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae consists of tiny organisms which develop naturally in lochs, ponds, reservoirs, rivers and in the sea.

The algae – formed of bacteria – can multiply during the summer months and discolour the water which then appears green, blue-green or greenish brown and, occasionally, they clump together to form a scum on the surface of the water.

At the shoreline, algal crusts may appear brown to almost black in colour.

The algae produces harmful toxins that can stop a dog’s liver from functioning.

Anyone who has been in contact with the water and experiences health problems is being encouraged to contact their GP or NHS 24 on 111.

Experts say dog owners should call their vet immediately if they suspect their pet has been poisoned by the algae.