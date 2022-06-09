Taco Bell set to open in Dundee as US takeaway chain starts recruiting in city By Jake Keith June 9 2022, 1.38pm Updated: June 9 2022, 4.28pm 2 Taco Bell, which recently opened in Aberdeen (left), could open in a unit on Reform Street, Dundee (right). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee McDonald’s mob makes me wonder – has Covid made the kids go radge? Do you know how Reform Street in Dundee got its name? Dundee KFC bans under-18s after 6pm over spate of anti-social behaviour ‘World first’ Fridays takeaway’s grand opening in Dundee