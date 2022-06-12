Dundee daughter’s fire alarm warning after ‘worst nightmare’ blaze ripped through elderly father’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee daughter’s fire alarm warning after ‘worst nightmare’ blaze ripped through elderly father’s home

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 12 2022, 7.28am
David Wilson's kitchen after the fire.
David Wilson's kitchen after the fire.

The daughter of a Dundee pensioner says her “worst nightmare came true” when a fire ripped through her father’s home.

David Wilson, 82, slept soundly while the blaze destroyed the ground floor of his home earlier this week.

Partially deaf, he had no idea about the potentially lethal situation unfolding on Tuesday morning, until his fire alarm loudly sounded.

His daughter, Gayle Culross, firmly believes her dad would have died if the alarm hadn’t been installed in his Macalpine Road home.

The downstairs of Mr Wilson’s home has been completely destroyed.

Gayle, from Forfar, said: “When we got the call to say that my dad’s house was on fire, it was our worst nightmare come true.

“When I got there I was greeted with a really scary sight with fire engines, police and an ambulance.

“The fire took hold so quickly.

“I dread to think what could have happened.

“Thank goodness dad got out when he did.”

Widower Mr Wilson is still in Ninewells Hospital but is recovering well and hopes to be home in a few days.

Gayle is now warning others to check they have alarms properly fitted and working properly.

It comes after a change in the law, requiring all households in Scotland to have interlinked fire alarms, which came into force in February.

‘Smoke alarm saved dad’s life’

Gayle said: “We are in absolutely no doubt that the smoke alarm saved dad’s life.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what could have been, had he not been woken up by the alarm.

“The speed at which the fire took hold was pretty scary and there’s not much left of the downstairs of his house.”

Tumble dryer

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told Gayle the fire started in her father’s tumble dryer.

The appliance wasn’t working but was plugged in.

The burnt remains of the tumble dryer.

Gayle said: “As well as wanting people to make sure they have working smoke alarms, I would also ask people to be very careful with household appliances.

“My dad’s tumble dryer wasn’t going at the time but it still caught fire.”

Emergency services ‘amazing beyond words’

After Mr Wilson was woken by the alarm, he was able to get himself downstairs, call 999 and then get safely out of the house.

Minutes later, flames had spread upstairs and were soon visible on the roof.

house fire dundee
Firefighters tackled the blaze on Tuesday morning.

Gayle said the ground floor of her dad’s house was completely gutted in the fire.

She said: “It’s a real mess.

“He has also lost a lot of precious things such as photographs that can’t be replaced.

“He is still obviously in shock but he is doing okay.

“He’s alive, that’s the main thing.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were amazing beyond words and we are all really grateful for everything they did for us.”

