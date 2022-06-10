Section of A90 in Dundee set to close for roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers will face diversions when a section of the A90 in Dundee is closed for roadworks later this month.

The southbound carriageway will shut between the junction with Claverhouse Road/Fountainbleau Drive – and the Forfar Road junction at the Kingsway – for resurfacing work.

The project will take place over three nights from Sunday June 26, and is due to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday June 29.

Bear Scotland says the completion of the £50,000 project is subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place?

Sunday June 26-Tuesday June 28

Overnight from the Sunday into the Monday, and Monday into Tuesday, between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, the A90 will be shut southbound between Claverhouse/Fountainbleau and the Kingsway.

All traffic will be diverted via Fountainbleau Drive on to Pitkerro Road or Claverhouse Road and then on to Old Glamis Road.

The bus stop at Morrisons will also be closed, with passengers advised to use either Fountainbleau Drive or Claverhouse Road stops instead.

Tuesday June 28-Wednesday June 29

Between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday, lane closures will be in place. Temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system will operate while the road markings are reinstated.

Closure ‘essential’ for safety

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This £50,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”