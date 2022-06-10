Section of A90 in Dundee set to close for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Section of A90 in Dundee set to close for roadworks

By Ben MacDonald
June 10 2022, 3.20pm
A southbound section of the A90 in Dundee will be closed. Image: Google.
Drivers will face diversions when a section of the A90 in Dundee is closed for roadworks later this month.

The southbound carriageway will shut between the junction with Claverhouse Road/Fountainbleau Drive – and the Forfar Road junction at the Kingsway – for resurfacing work.

The project will take place over three nights from Sunday June 26, and is due to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday June 29.

Bear Scotland says the completion of the £50,000 project is subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place?

Sunday June 26-Tuesday June 28

Overnight from the Sunday into the Monday, and Monday into Tuesday, between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, the A90 will be shut southbound between Claverhouse/Fountainbleau and the Kingsway.

All traffic will be diverted via Fountainbleau Drive on to Pitkerro Road or Claverhouse Road and then on to Old Glamis Road.

The diversion routes during the A90 roadworks.

The bus stop at Morrisons will also be closed, with passengers advised to use either Fountainbleau Drive or Claverhouse Road stops instead.

Tuesday June 28-Wednesday June 29

Between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday, lane closures will be in place. Temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system will operate while the road markings are reinstated.

Closure ‘essential’ for safety

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This £50,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Dunkeld Road: Drivers face fortnight of disruption during Perth roadworks

