Paloma Faith on performing in Dundee, the cost of living crisis and returning to stage after Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Paloma Faith on performing in Dundee, the cost of living crisis and returning to stage after Covid

By Alasdair Clark
June 19 2022, 10.00am Updated: June 19 2022, 10.58am
Paloma Faith will return to Scotland in July for a performance in Dundee
Paloma Faith will return to Scotland in July for a performance in Dundee. Image: Andy Thorn.

Paloma Faith has revealed how she would quit music if she could no longer perform live.

The multi-award-winning singer has spoken to The Courier about returning to performing post-Covid, and the impact of the cost of living crisis on the music industry, ahead of her show in Dundee next month.

The star will play Slessor Gardens as part of her The Age of Optimism tour – following on from recent performances in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

It comes after an enforced hiatus during the pandemic.

“I’ve missed it. If there was no live performance (in this job) I would do something else,” the Never Tear Us Apart singer told us.

“It’s a combination of the energy and the instant feedback you get. It makes me feel very alive and human to navigate imperfections.

“I really like the feeling that if something goes wrong I have to deal with it, to either make it work or I have to talk about and really connect with my audience.”

Faith says she believes crowds are more engaged with live performances than they were pre-Covid – after being forced to stay away from gigs for the best part of two years.

‘Unbelievable’ return to live performances

She said: “Considering the weird atmosphere at the moment, it’s unbelievable how well its gone.

“When we were in that two years of lockdown we sort of came out and thought it was all going to be fine; that we’d come out unscathed and be completely unaffected.

“But it turns out everyone has gone mad.

“People have been really going for it in the audience, but I do think people are more emotional than they used to be. I’m feeling euphoria but more tears than I used to.

“Everyone is feeling more.”

If there was one country in the world I could play for the rest of my days it would be Scotland.”

Faith’s show in Dundee on July 24 will be her first in the city, the day after Simply Red perform at the same venue.

She follows in the footsteps of some big names to have played at Slessor Gardens in recent years – including Sir Tom Jones and Little Mix, along with Noel Gallagher and Stereophonics last weekend.

“It’s my favourite, I don’t say to everyone but if there was one country in the world I could play to for the rest of my days it would be Scotland,” she said.

“It’s just the best audience and the most well received I ever am.”

Faith enjoys interacting with fans at her shows.

Fans often comment on Faith’s unscripted interactions with her audiences – something she says fans in Dundee will experience.

She said: “I’ve always done it and I’ve never seen anyone else do it. I thought I was a weirdo but then I went to see Dolly Parton perform.

“Dolly Parton does it, and I remember going away from her show and feeling like I had an intimate connection, even though I’d been miles away in the arena.

“I’d never seen anyone do it in an earnest way like I do.”

‘Government could have stopped cost of living crisis’

Her concert in Dundee comes as some other events in Tayside and Fife have had to be cancelled due to a lack of ticket sales – including Party at the Park in Perth and Breakout Festival in Kirkcaldy.

Faith – a long-time campaigner against poverty – believes the UK Government urgently needs to do more to help those who are struggling.

“They should be doing more to support the cost of living for people, and that would affect (live events) naturally,” she said.

“But the key point for me is there shouldn’t be a cost of living crisis, the government could have prevented it.

“It’s politics that has made it happen.”

Slessor Gardens: Does Dundee City Council make any money from Waterfront concerts?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]