Three pupils hit with BB gun pellets at Dundee school By James Simpson June 10 2022, 6.43pm Updated: June 10 2022, 8.33pm 0 Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier High School of Dundee pupil wins national computing competition Dundee widow ‘devastated’ after late husband’s possessions stolen in daytime break-in Dundee’s teachers to strike in protest at school reorganisation Passengers left ‘frightened as hell’ after fight on board Dundee bus