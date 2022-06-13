Dennis and Gnash Dash: Here’s how to take part in new Dundee fun run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dennis and Gnash Dash: Here’s how to take part in new Dundee fun run

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 13 2022, 7.54am Updated: June 13 2022, 7.59am
Entries are now open for the Dennis and Gnash Dash. Image: Mark Thomas.

Entries have opened for the world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run – which will bring a splash of black and red to Dundee’s streets this summer.

The event takes place on July 17 as part of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival – when the city will become ‘Beanotown’ between July 14 and 24.

Those taking part in the event will be encouraged to dress in red, black or stripes – just like the Beano characters – and they can run, hop, wheel or walk on a route round the city centre.

The Dennis and Gnash Dash is open to people of all ages and abilities – and even four-legged runners can take part.

Runners can don red and black for the event. Image: Mark Thomas.

Although entry is free, participants need to register in advance.

It comes after details of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival were unveiled last month – with a series of family-friendly events planned.

Mike Stirling from Beano Studios said: “Who needs the World Cup?

“The Dennis and Gnash Dash is the sporting pinnacle of 2022 and it’s only in Dundee.

It’s a unique opportunity for runners and comic fans alike

Mike Stirling

“I’ll be snapping up a new red and black stripy t-shirt and taking part, although Gnasher has promised to ‘gnip’ my heels when I slow down.

“It’s a unique opportunity for runners and comic fans alike. The route has turned the city centre into a safe running track, so we can all zoom, like Billy Whizz, through the amazing storytelling history that makes Dundee the world’s comic capital.”

Runners can raise money for a charity of their choice – or one of the supporting charities: Help for Kids, The Archie Foundation or the National Literacy Trust.

The run will take in a city centre route. Image: Mark Thomas.

Stacey Wallace, from Help for Kids, said: “We are delighted to be one of the chosen charities for this fantastic event.

“We rely heavily on the support of our local community so this really will be a great opportunity for us. We are really looking forward to it.”

The race will start and finish in City Square and will follow a 2km lap through the city centre, which can be done once or twice.

Tags

