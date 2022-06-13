Dennis and Gnash Dash: Here’s how to take part in new Dundee fun run

Entries have opened for the world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run – which will bring a splash of black and red to Dundee’s streets this summer.
The event takes place on July 17 as part of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival – when the city will become ‘Beanotown’ between July 14 and 24.
Those taking part in the event will be encouraged to dress in red, black or stripes – just like the Beano characters – and they can run, hop, wheel or walk on a route round the city centre.
The Dennis and Gnash Dash is open to people of all ages and abilities – and even four-legged runners can take part.
Although entry is free, participants need to register in advance.
It comes after details of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival were unveiled last month – with a series of family-friendly events planned.
Mike Stirling from Beano Studios said: “Who needs the World Cup?
“The Dennis and Gnash Dash is the sporting pinnacle of 2022 and it’s only in Dundee.
It’s a unique opportunity for runners and comic fans alike
Mike Stirling
“I’ll be snapping up a new red and black stripy t-shirt and taking part, although Gnasher has promised to ‘gnip’ my heels when I slow down.
“It’s a unique opportunity for runners and comic fans alike. The route has turned the city centre into a safe running track, so we can all zoom, like Billy Whizz, through the amazing storytelling history that makes Dundee the world’s comic capital.”
Runners can raise money for a charity of their choice – or one of the supporting charities: Help for Kids, The Archie Foundation or the National Literacy Trust.
Stacey Wallace, from Help for Kids, said: “We are delighted to be one of the chosen charities for this fantastic event.
“We rely heavily on the support of our local community so this really will be a great opportunity for us. We are really looking forward to it.”
The race will start and finish in City Square and will follow a 2km lap through the city centre, which can be done once or twice.
