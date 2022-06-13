Dennis and Gnash Dash: Here’s how to take part in new Dundee fun run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries have opened for the world’s first Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run – which will bring a splash of black and red to Dundee’s streets this summer.

The event takes place on July 17 as part of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival – when the city will become ‘Beanotown’ between July 14 and 24.

Those taking part in the event will be encouraged to dress in red, black or stripes – just like the Beano characters – and they can run, hop, wheel or walk on a route round the city centre.

The Dennis and Gnash Dash is open to people of all ages and abilities – and even four-legged runners can take part.

Although entry is free, participants need to register in advance.

It comes after details of the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival were unveiled last month – with a series of family-friendly events planned.

Mike Stirling from Beano Studios said: “Who needs the World Cup?

“The Dennis and Gnash Dash is the sporting pinnacle of 2022 and it’s only in Dundee.

It’s a unique opportunity for runners and comic fans alike Mike Stirling

“I’ll be snapping up a new red and black stripy t-shirt and taking part, although Gnasher has promised to ‘gnip’ my heels when I slow down.

“It’s a unique opportunity for runners and comic fans alike. The route has turned the city centre into a safe running track, so we can all zoom, like Billy Whizz, through the amazing storytelling history that makes Dundee the world’s comic capital.”

Runners can raise money for a charity of their choice – or one of the supporting charities: Help for Kids, The Archie Foundation or the National Literacy Trust.

Stacey Wallace, from Help for Kids, said: “We are delighted to be one of the chosen charities for this fantastic event.

“We rely heavily on the support of our local community so this really will be a great opportunity for us. We are really looking forward to it.”

The race will start and finish in City Square and will follow a 2km lap through the city centre, which can be done once or twice.