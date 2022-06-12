[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Westfest is back and it’s bigger and better than ever according to the organisers.

After a two year break due to Covid crowds flocked to the Magdalen Green event to enjoy a fun day out with live music, funfair rides and stalls.

The event has attracted big crowds since being launched in 2010 but like other festivals in the UK however, the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled.

Thousands enjoy a fun day out on the Green

As thousands descended on the Green all set for a big day out organisers continued to hit back at objectors who said last month claimed the event does not benefit the community.

The two objectors even branded the event a “rave” and demanded its removal from Magdalen Green.

The event was granted an alcohol licence by the council last month.

A series of objections were lodged, but these have not been made public as the licence was considered by officials privately.

“It’s great to be back”

Martin Hay, chairman of the volunteer organisers said everything was going well.

He said: “It’s so great to be back after two years away.

“We are definitely bigger and better than ever with something for everyone here.

“There is a great family atmosphere, the sun is shining and everyone is out to enjoy themselves.

“We all work very hard to make this event a success and it’s such a shame that two objectors can try to tarnish the event.”

Martin added: “There is little doubt that the event brings the community together and brings people to the West End of Dundee.

“To try to suggest, as they did, that this is like a rave is ridiculous.”

The sun was shining

Meantime all age groups, from toddlers to grandparents, made the most of the sunshine and enjoyed the day out.

There was also a newly named stage, dedicated in memory to tragic Dundee climber Sarah Buick, who sadly lost her life having reached the summit of Ben Nevis at Midsummer last year.

Sarah was a regular volunteer at the event and the Sarah Buick stage was named in her honour.

Among the acts on that stage were local singers/songwriters, The Dooclichters and local act Demi McMahon.

The headline act on the main stage were the Buffalo Soldiers.

Earlier in the afternoon Dundee Schools Rock Band performed to a large crowd, benefitting from the earlier than normal noon start.

The Sistema Big Noise Orchestra also played to a good turnout.