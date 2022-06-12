Westfest is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Westfest is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 12 2022, 5.37pm Updated: June 13 2022, 7.43am
Post Thumbnail

Dundee’s Westfest is back and it’s bigger and better than ever according to the organisers.

After a two year break due to Covid crowds flocked to the Magdalen Green event to enjoy a fun day out with live music, funfair rides and stalls.

Crowds soak up the atmosphere at Westfest. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The event has attracted big crowds since being launched in 2010 but like other festivals in the UK however, the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled.

Thousands enjoy a fun day out on the Green

As thousands descended on the Green all set for a big day out organisers continued to hit back at objectors who said last month claimed the event does not benefit the community.

The two objectors even branded the event a “rave” and demanded its removal from Magdalen Green.

Martin Stephenson performs on stage. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The event was granted an alcohol licence by the council last month.

A series of objections were lodged, but these have not been made public as the licence was considered by officials privately.

“It’s great to be back”

Martin Hay, chairman of the volunteer organisers said everything was going well.

Westfest Chairman, Martin Hay, is happy to be back! Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

He said: “It’s so great to be back after two years away.

“We are definitely bigger and better than ever with something for everyone here.

“There is a great family atmosphere, the sun is shining and everyone is out to enjoy themselves.

Dancing with joy. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“We all work very hard to make this event a success and it’s such a shame that two objectors can try to tarnish the event.”

Martin added: “There is little doubt that the event brings the community together and brings people to the West End of Dundee.

Crowds enjoy drinks in the sunshine as they watch the entertainment. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“To try to suggest, as they did, that this is like a rave is ridiculous.”

The sun was shining

Meantime all age groups, from toddlers to grandparents, made the most of the sunshine and enjoyed the day out.

Allisa Rae, Allison Grogan, Pyper and Millie MacKay and Ashleigh Burray enjoy the day. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

There was also a newly named stage, dedicated in memory to tragic Dundee climber Sarah Buick, who sadly lost her life having reached the summit of Ben Nevis at Midsummer last year.

Sarah was a regular volunteer at the event and the Sarah Buick stage was named in her honour.

Dundee School’s Big Band perform. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Among the acts on that stage were local singers/songwriters, The Dooclichters and local act Demi McMahon.

The headline act on the main stage were the Buffalo Soldiers.

Earlier in the afternoon Dundee Schools Rock Band performed to a large crowd, benefitting from the earlier than normal noon start.

The Sistema Big Noise Orchestra also played to a good turnout.

Gary Griffin, Demi McMahon and Alan Hunt perform on the Sarah Buick Stage. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee FC mascot Snappy Dee drew attention from youngsters. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee School’s Big Band perform. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Bruce Michie plays the saxophone. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Theo Lyons (3) enjoys a go in a police vehicle with PC Jennifer Mercer. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Annie Russell (2) on one of the funfair rides. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
On the Dundee Nablus Twinning Association stall – Mohammad Issa (Twinning Association) and newly elected (first with Palestinian descent) Councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Families enjoy the fun and relaxed atmosphere. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
On the Sarah Buick Stage, Demi McMahon performs. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee West Royals who were this season invincible winning all their matches on the way to collecting the DS Rennie League Trophy, the Dundee West Anniversary Cup and the Scottish Cup (pictured). Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Alex Holverda (4) enjoys one of the funfair rides. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

