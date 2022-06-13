Dundee-trained artist’s acclaimed gunpowder work acquired by former Swedish Prime Minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A radical piece of art by award-winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To has been acquired by the former Prime Minister of Sweden.

Frank’s artwork made from humanium metal – an alloy made from seized illegal firearms – was won by Stefan Löfven in an auction at the 2022 Stockholm Forum of Peace and Development in Münchenbryggeriet, Stockholm.

The Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design art graduate has invented a way to harness a new colour pigment from humanium metal to create new and first-ever artworks made from illegal firearms.

He was invited by IM Swedish Development Partner, SIPRI and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be present at the 2022 Stockholm Forum of Peace and Development.

He showcased his processes and research alongside a humanium metal drawing of the iconic Dove of Peace which was presented to international leading experts of sustainability including international government officials and United Nation delegates.

The piece was auctioned at the event with the proceeds going to developing countries’ communities affected by illegal gun violence.

It was during this auction that Stefan Löfven, who was prime minister of Sweden from 2014 to 2021, acquired the piece.

‘Honour’

Frank said: “It is indeed an honour for the former prime minister of Sweden to have my humanium metal artwork.

“Someone of his calibre and social activism resolve definitely helps my cause of addressing the issue of illegal fire arms and how myself and IM can rid this man-made pandemic.

“Although I am recognised both nationally and internationally for my innovative drawing skills, it’s important that I used them in causes that is beyond self-gratification.

“I use my skills in art and drawing in a way that I can contribute to a better world- one without illegal firearms.”

Simon Marke Gran, global project manager of Humanium Metal by IM Swedish Development Partner said: “We are delighted that Frank To, through his art, is focusing the public’s eyes on our mutual message of peace.

“Just like Humanium Metal by IM, Frank To turns destructive elements into symbols for peaceful development, inspiring people to join hands to find a solution to one of the world’s greatest problems – armed violence.

“Humanium Metal by IM was initiated in the spirit of goal 16 in Agenda 2030, recognizing how illegal firearms is undermining a sustainable and democratic development.”

Striving for peace

The 2022 Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development, which took place at Münchenbryggeriet, Stockholm, enables interdisciplinary exchange among global thought leaders with the aim of influencing key policy and research agendas.

It is co-hosted by SIPRI and the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

SIPRI is an independent international institute dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament.

Established in 1966, SIPRI provides data, analysis and recommendations, based on open sources.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is responsible for developing and implementing Sweden’s foreign policy.

In addition to overseeing the operations of the country’s embassies and consulates, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs is responsible for Sweden’s development cooperation, trade and investment.

Frank To’s visit to Sweden followed the selling out of his new ignited gunpowder work in two exhibitions at the prestigious Mall Galleries, London, in less than three months; the Royal Society of British Artists and the Society of Graphic Fine Art.