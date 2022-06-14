Dundee youths who broke into metal container ‘scaled 16ft fence’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they suspect youths are behind a break-in and vandalism at Whitton Park in Dundee last week.

A metal container used by Ferry Athletic youth football club was damaged during the incident on June 5.

The container, which holds equipment used by the club, was forced open before a number of items were damaged and removed.

It is understood nothing was stolen during the incident on Sunday June 5.

Officers investigating the break-in say they think youths are responsible as the container is only accessible via a 16ft fence.

It comes after a series of vandalism incidents at the park in recent years.

A Ferry Athletic spokesman told The Courier: “It’s incredibly disappointing to find people have broken into one of our containers and damaged some of the equipment we use to help young kids play football.

Ice-packs burst at youth football ground

“At the minute we don’t think anything was taken, but they’ve burst some ice packs all over the pitch and tried to hang some nets over the goals.

“The door to the container has been damaged and that will cost money to repair, money which would have been better spent on the kids who play for us.

“We’re still not sure how they got in, but we’re hoping they’ve been caught on CCTV and someone will be able to identify them.”

Appealing for information, Police Scotland are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Public appeal

A spokesperson added: “We are currently investigating a break-in to a metal container at the community sports facilities at Whitton Park, Dundee, between 4pm – 5:30pm on Sunday June 5.

“The container holds equipment for a youth football club based at the ground.

“It could only be accessed by scaling a 16ft fence which appears undamaged, therefore youths are thought most likely to be responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident reference 2902 of June 5.