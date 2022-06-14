Dundee youths who broke into metal container ‘scaled 16ft fence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee youths who broke into metal container ‘scaled 16ft fence’

By Alasdair Clark
June 14 2022, 6.56pm Updated: June 14 2022, 6.56pm
Whitton Park in Dundee
Whitton Park in Dundee.

Police say they suspect youths are behind a break-in and vandalism at Whitton Park in Dundee last week.

A metal container used by Ferry Athletic youth football club was damaged during the incident on June 5.

The container, which holds equipment used by the club, was forced open before a number of items were damaged and removed.

It is understood nothing was stolen during the incident on Sunday June 5.

Officers investigating the break-in say they think youths are responsible as the container is only accessible via a 16ft fence.

It comes after a series of vandalism incidents at the park in recent years.

A Ferry Athletic spokesman told The Courier: “It’s incredibly disappointing to find people have broken into one of our containers and damaged some of the equipment we use to help young kids play football.

“At the minute we don’t think anything was taken, but they’ve burst some ice packs all over the pitch and tried to hang some nets over the goals.

“The door to the container has been damaged and that will cost money to repair, money which would have been better spent on the kids who play for us.

A damaged dugout at Whitton Park.
A dugout at Whitton Park was also hit by vandalism in May last year.

“We’re still not sure how they got in, but we’re hoping they’ve been caught on CCTV and someone will be able to identify them.”

Appealing for information, Police Scotland are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Public appeal

A spokesperson added: “We are currently investigating a break-in to a metal container at the community sports facilities at Whitton Park, Dundee, between 4pm – 5:30pm on Sunday June 5.

“The container holds equipment for a youth football club based at the ground.

“It could only be accessed by scaling a 16ft fence which appears undamaged, therefore youths are thought most likely to be responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident reference 2902 of June 5.

